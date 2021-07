Cricket Australia announces the complete schedule of Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia (CA) announced the complete schedule for their ravishing T20 tournament – Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22.

The competition will begin on December 5 and would run till January 28 next year. The tournament opener will be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

As many as 56 games will be played at the league stage featuring many double-headers and a final day triple-header on January 19.

After the league stage, a five-match finals series will take place, starting with Eliminator, followed by Qualifier, Challenger and The Final.

Here is the full schedule of BBL|11:

All times (IST)