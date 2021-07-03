David Warner replies to a fan’s query regarding his axing from SRH’s playing XI during IPL 2021

Australia opener David Warner captained the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during its fourteenth edition.

The team failed to perform consistently and could register only a solitary win of the six matches he led in. Though Warner amassed 193 runs from six games, he was axed from captaincy and dropped from the playing XI as well.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was given the charge of the side in the seventh match before the IPL 2021 was suspended. Williamson, too couldn’t prove his mettle as a leader since SRH lost that encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 55 runs.

Cricket experts slammed SRH for taking such a hasty decision without considering the position Warner holds in world cricket.

Taking cognizance of the same, a fan asked Warner whose decision it was to drop the veteran batsman from the SRH playing XI.

“Who’s idea was it to drop you,” a fan quizzed Warner.

Warner dropped four laughing emojis and evaded the question with humour.

Warner had made a comeback to cricket in 2020 after being banned for a year by Cricket Australia (CA) for his involvement in the sandpaper gate incident. Williamson was in charge of SRH during the IPL 2018 and 2019 in his Warner’s absence.

David participated in IPL 2020 and took SRH to the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Previously, the Paddington-born had also led his side to their maiden title win during the 2016 edition of the T20 extravaganza.

In this year’s IPL, SRH was languishing at the bottom-most position with only one win from seven games.