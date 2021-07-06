England announce new squad for ODI series against Pakistan after Covid outbreak in first XI

Seven members of England’s cricket team including three players and four staff members have been tested positive for Covid-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported on Tuesday.

An ECB statement said: “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members – three players and four management team members- of the England Men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from 4 July following the UK Government’s protocol on quarantine.

“The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.”

The 10-day isolation period will span the ODI series against Pakistan.

The opening fixture on Thursday (July 8) in Cardiff is followed by the games in London on July 10 and Birmingham three days later.

England will then play three T20Is against Pakistan on the 16th, 18th and 20th of July.

Instead of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes will be leading the new ODI squad and Chris Silverwood, who had earlier taken a break for the white-ball series, is back as head coach.

In total, nine uncapped players have been selected in the squad by ECB.

England ODI squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince