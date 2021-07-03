England pacer Ollie Robinson cleared to play cricket again; will be available for India Tests

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been cleared to resume his cricketing career again immediately despite being given an eight-match ban by ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for historical racist and sexist tweets.

Five games of the ban are suspended for two years and for the remaining three matches, the ECB-enforced suspension for the second Test against New Zealand as well as two T20 Blast fixtures, which Robinson opted out of, have been taken into consideration. He has also been fined 3200 pounds.

The 27-year-old paceman has admitted breaching ECB Directives 3.3 and 3.4 in relation to a number of offensive tweets which were posted between 2012 and 2014, when he was aged between 18 and 20. Screenshots of those tweets hit the internet on June 2 – the day when Robinson made his Test debut.

“I fully accept the CDC’s decision,” said Robinson, while speaking to BBC.

“As I have said previously, I am incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about the tweets I posted many years ago and apologise unreservedly for their contents.

“I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself.

“Whilst I want to move on, I do want to use my experience to help others in the future through working with the PCA [player’s body the Professional Cricketers’ Association].”

The development means Robinson is now available for selection in the Test series against India, starting August 4.

