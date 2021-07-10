England vs Pakistan 2021, 2nd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

The second One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series between England and Pakistan is set to take place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London on Saturday (July 10).

The hosts are ahead with 1-0 in the series after crushing the visitors in the series opener by nine wickets. Despite being a relatively in-experienced unit, the Ben Stokes-led team did a phenomenal job and surprised many by completely dominating full-strength Pakistan.

Babar Azam & Co. will surely look to bounce back in the series by registering victory in the second fixture. After all, before this game, they had won 10 of their previous 12 matches, so they have potential and will not back down from any challenge.

Pitch report:

The track at Lords, especially in the limited-overs cricket, is expected to be very good for batting, and fans can expect a cracker of a game.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 89 | England Won: 54 | Pakistan Won: 32 | Tied: 0 | No result: 3

Playing Combination:

England

England will look to seal the series, and in order to do so, Stokes won’t alter the winning combination.

Possible XI: Ben Stokes (c), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan

There is no doubt that after the opening game, the major concern for Pakistan is their batting. Since Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the series, their options are somewhat quite limited. The experienced batters at the top are likely to remain, hence there could be a toss-up between Mohammad Nawaz and Sohaib Maqsood.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sohaib Maqsood/ Mohammad Nawaz.