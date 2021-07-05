England vs Pakistan 2021: Schedule, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

Pakistan cricket team has reached England for the white ball tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. While Babar Azam & Co. might already be in the groove of playing because of the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Eoin Morgan-led side’s clash against Sri Lanka was their rehearsal to the contests against Pakistan.
Owing to the improving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, the second ODI of the three-match series is set to operate at a full capacity. Notably, the Lord’s Cricket Ground operated at 25% capacity last month during England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand, while Edgbaston, the venue of the second Test, was allowed to have 18,000 spectators ie. 70% of total capacity.
Schedule
ODI Series
- 1st ODI – July 8, Thursday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: 12:00 noon GMT
- 2nd ODI – July 10, Saturday at Lord’s, London: 10:30 AM GMT
- 3rd ODI – July 13, Tuesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 12:00 noon GMT
T20I Series
- 1st T20I – July 16, Friday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: 5:30 PM GMT
- 2nd T20I – July 18, Sunday at Headingley, Leeds: 1:30 PM GMT
- 3rd T20I – July 20, Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester: 5:30 PM GMT
Squads
England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, George Garton.
England T20I Squad: To be announced
Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan T20I Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi
Broadcast and Live streaming details
- India: Sony Six; Sony Liv
- Pakistan: Ten Sports
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN; Willow TV
- South Africa: SuperSport