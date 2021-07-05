England vs Pakistan 2021: Schedule, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

Pakistan cricket team has reached England for the white ball tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. While Babar Azam & Co. might already be in the groove of playing because of the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Eoin Morgan-led side’s clash against Sri Lanka was their rehearsal to the contests against Pakistan.

Owing to the improving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, the second ODI of the three-match series is set to operate at a full capacity. Notably, the Lord’s Cricket Ground operated at 25% capacity last month during England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand, while Edgbaston, the venue of the second Test, was allowed to have 18,000 spectators ie. 70% of total capacity.

Schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI – July 8, Thursday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: 12:00 noon GMT

2nd ODI – July 10, Saturday at Lord’s, London: 10:30 AM GMT

3rd ODI – July 13, Tuesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 12:00 noon GMT

T20I Series

1st T20I – July 16, Friday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: 5:30 PM GMT

2nd T20I – July 18, Sunday at Headingley, Leeds: 1:30 PM GMT

3rd T20I – July 20, Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester: 5:30 PM GMT

Squads

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, George Garton.

England T20I Squad: To be announced

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan T20I Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

Broadcast and Live streaming details