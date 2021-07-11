England Women vs India Women 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The second T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women is set to take place at County Ground

in Hove on Sunday. England defeated India in the rain-affected first T20I by 18 runs (DLS method). Now, the Women in Blue will aim to win the second match to keep their hopes alive in the series.

With Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top, India have a very solid opening pair but they lack a good batter in the middle-order. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been struggling for runs since long, therefore, she needs to play a match-winning knock to shut down her critics.

On the other hand, the English team is in sublime form in all departments. The hosts will eye to seal the series on Sunday itself, so as to take an unassailable lead by 2-0.

Head to head record

Played: 20 | England Women: 16 | India Women: 4 | N/R: 0

Pitch and Weather report

The surface on offer is a balanced one, with decent assistance for both batters and the bowlers. It is expected to provide some help to the seamers in the powerplay overs while the spinners have to toil hard for wickets.

The temperature would be around 16°C on the Match Day with 87 % humidity and 10 km/hr wind speed. There are 79% chances of precipitation at the venue.

Probable XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Match Prediction

Case 1:

England wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

England total: 145-160

Case 2:

India win the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-40

India total: 130-145

England to win the contest.