From Suresh Raina to Kuldeep Yadav: Indian cricketers extend wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his birthday

Team India star Yuzvendra Chahal is celebrating his 31st birthday today (July 23). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, took to social media to extend their best wishes to the top-quality leg-spinner of the Indian cricket team.

Chahal is currently in Sri Lanka with the rest of the squad for the white-ball series against the hosts. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI leg. The right-armer has taken five wickets in two matches at an average of 20.40.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter to wish his former teammate. He wrote: “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal bro. Wishing you a great year ahead with loads of success! #Staysafe.”

Chahal’s partner-in-crime, Kuldeep Yadav, too extended the good wishes to his dear friend.

“Happy birthday to my bro @yuzi_chahal Birthday cake Partying face Cheers to all the good times on and off the field God bless you abundantly,” tweeted Kuldeep.

Senior India batter Dinesh Karthik mentioned how Yuzvendra makes everyone entertained whenever he is around.

“One of the many times when @yuzi_chahal leaves everyone in splits. Happy birthday, buddy, have a great one!” Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging website.

India pacer Navdeep Saini, who is also in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, wished Yuzi on social media.

Team India’s latest batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that Yuzvendra’s entertainment skills are equal to his bowling capabilities.

“Happy birthday Bhai @yuzi_chahal. Your entertainment skills are at par with your bowling skills. May you shine brighter every day,” tweeted Surya.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some interesting stats of Yuzi while wishing the leggie on his special day.

“104 international games & 159 wickets, Fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets, 1st Indian bowler (Men’s) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is Here’s wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

Here are some other wishes:

