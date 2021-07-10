Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actress wife Geeta Basra got blessed with their second child, a son, on Saturday morning.

The off-spinner took to Twitter to reveal the good news and also confirmed that both the mother and the child are doing fine.

“A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet,” Harbhajan said.

“Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend out gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support,” he added.

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

Harbhajan married Geeta on October 29 2015 at his native place in Jalandhar after years of courtship. The couple also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in July 2016.

On the work front, Bhajji will be seen in action during the remaining edition of the IPL 2021 which is scheduled to be played in September.

Harbhajan, the first-ever Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, last represented India in a T20 international against UAE in 2016.