Here is the revised schedule of India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 which was scheduled to start from July 13 has now been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in the the home team set-up.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after their return from the United Kingdom, forcing Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to extend the mandatory quarantine period from the stipulated three days to one week.

“We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket,” Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said in a press release.

The SLC has kept two separate groups of players in bio-bubbles – in Colombo and Dambulla – so that a new team can be formed if needed.

On the other hand, the Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid have completed their mandatory quarantine period in Colombo. They are now preparing for the limited-overs series by playing intra-squad games in the city.

Sri Lanka vs India 2021 fixtures:

ODI Series

First ODI: July 18 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (9:00 am GMT)

Second ODI: July 20 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (9:00 am GMT)

Third ODI: July 23 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (9:00 am GMT)

T20I Series