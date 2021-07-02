ICC announces Women’s ODI batting rankings; Mithali Raj enters the top five

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Women’s ODI batting rankings. The top 10 batters remained the same without any addition to the previous list.

England batter Tammy Beaumont continued to occupy the numero-uno position with 791 ratings. Beaumont smashed match-winning run a ball 87 in the first ODI against India.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee retained her second spot with 758 ratings, whereas Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was at the third position with 756 points.

West Indies’ captain Stafanie Taylor was placed at the fourth position with 746 ratings.

India skipper Mithali Raj jumped three positions above to enter the top five list. Mithali had scored a 108-ball 72 during the first ODI against England. The 38-year-old has 725 Ratings.

Australia’s Meg Lanning and New Zealand star batter Amy Satterthwaite moved a position downwards to sixth and seventh spot, respectively. Lanning has 723 rating points, whilst Satterthwaite has 715 ratings.

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver was positioned at eighth place in the rankings, a spot ahead of her previous grading. Sciver had smoked 74 runs off the same number of balls in the first ODI versus India. The 28-year-old has 708 points to her name.

India opener Smriti Mandhana fell two positions below her previous rankings to ninth place. Mandhana could only muster ten runs in the opening game against England. She currently has 695 points.

South Africa young-gun Laura Wolvaardt was scaled at the bottom of the top 10 list with 683 points.