India add Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to their Test squad for England series

India have added Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to their Test squad for England series, following injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan.

Both Suryakumar and Shaw are currently in Sri Lanka, participating in the three-match T20I series against the hosts. They will soon board the flight to London and then undergo mandatory quarantine period for a week before joining their teammates.

“All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release.

In better news for India, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant who recently recovered from Covid-19, and has starting practicing for the upcoming Test series.

The BCCI release also confirmed that bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and right-handed batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and joined the Indian team in Durham.

India’s Test squad for England series:

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla