Indian cricket fraternity mourns the death of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

  • Yashpal Sharma died in New Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

  • Sharma was 66 and a vital member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Yashpal Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter)
Yashpal Sharma, former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His gutsy attitude against the fiercest of oppositions endeared him to his teammates and made him a key asset for the Indian cricket team. He donned Team India jersey in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests and was a crucial part of the middle-order from 1979-83.

Sharma was also a part of the selection committee when India won the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity led by the likes of Kris Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag condoled the death of the former India cricketer on social media.

Yashpal’s former teammate Srikkanth wrote: “Sad to hear the demise of my former teammate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace.”

Tendulkar said he was “shocked and pained” by the news.

“Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family,” tweeted Tendulkar.

“So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji ‘s passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti,” wrote Sehwag.

Other cricketers too took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Yashpal Sharma.

