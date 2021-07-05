IPL 2022: BCCI gives the layout of player retention rules for all franchises

The remaining matches of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started planning for the 2022 season of the cash-rich league.

The IPL 2022 will most likely expand as it will have two new franchises to make the exciting league a 10-team tournament. Since the new teams will join the competition, the apex Indian board has revealed the modifications in the player retention rules.

According to a report in the Times of India, now each franchise can retain four players ahead of the auction for the IPL 2022. The condition, however, is that each side will only be allowed to retain either three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and as many foreign cricketers.

Earlier, teams were permitted to retain three players, and two stars were allowed for the right-to-match (RTM) options. The BCCI has now terminated the RTM option.

Franchises that will retain players must deduct quantified sums from their salary purse before moving into the auction. In the existing structure, the deduction process is mentioned in the following way:

If three players are retained: INR 15 crore, 11 crore and 7 crore.

If two players are retained: INR 12.5 crore and 8.5 crore

If only one player is retained: INR 12.5 crore

Not only this, but the board has also decided to increase the salary purse from INR 85 crore to INR 90 crore, meaning that they have added 50 crores to the total pool if taking all 10 franchises in the context.

Further, in the next three years, the purse will surge from INR 90 crore to 95 and eventually INR 100 crores ahead of the 2024 season.

“Some players may like the idea of not wanting to be retained and will want to head into the auction pool. That’s because there’s an increase in the salary purse, and two new teams are being added. So, there’ll be a rush to grab talent. Expect some leading Indian cricketers to forward their names for the auction,” said sources in the known developments as quoted by TOI.