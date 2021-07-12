Is Ellyse Perry dating AFL star Nat Fyfe?

Ellyse Perry was recently spotted in the Fremantle rooms, adding fuel to dating rumours between her and the AFL star Nat Fyfe.

The Australian all-rounder was also seen in the UTAS Stadium after the Dockers win over Tasmania.

Perry, who has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred citing person reasons, was wearing in a brown coat and standing in the back corner of the change rooms.

Perry is also the only female member, apart from his family, that Nat follows on his Instagram.

Ahead of the 2020 Brownlow Medal, the Dockers skipper was asked: “Other than your partner who would you take to the Brownlow?”

“Ellyse Perry, can I say that?” responded Fyfe.

Perry and Matt Toomua separated in July last year

On 26th July 2020, Ellyse Perry and her husband Matt Toomua decided to part their ways after being married for five years. Perry and Toomua had exchanged the wedding rings in December 2015.

“It’s with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year,” they had said in their joint statement.

“We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision. Throughout our relationship, we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us,” the statement added further.