Ishan Kishan winks at camera during SL vs IND 3rd ODI, video leaves fans in splits

Posted On / /
  • Ishan Kishan maintained eye contact and winked at the camera during third ODI against Sri Lanka.

  • A video of Kishan's hilarious antics has gone viral on the internet.

Priya Prakash Varrier, Ishan Kishan (Pic Source: Twitter)
India youngster Ishan Kishan shined with the willow on his ODI debut. Firstly, he hit the very first ball of his 50-over cricket career for maximum and then went on to become the first Indian to smash half-centuries in both his ODI and T20I debut game.

In the third and last ODI against Sri Lanka, he didn’t find a place in the playing XI due to rotation policy. The team management decided to hand debut caps to five players – Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya – as a result, Kishan was rested.

The 23-year-old was seen making funny faces while watching the match from the sideline. After the camera panned over him during the 28th over of second innings, Kishan maintained eye contact and winked at it. The southpaw then wiggled his eyebrows, followed by a series of hilarious expressions.

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka avoided a series whitewash against the second-string Indian side as half-centuries by Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) led them to a three-wicket win in the rain-interrupted clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

