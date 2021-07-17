Liam Livingstone’s ton goes in vain as England fail to reach Pakistan’s record total

Liam Livingstone smashed the fastest T20I century for England on Friday, but his knock went in vain as Pakistan secured a 31-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series at Trent Bridge.

With the hosts chasing 233 – what would have been their highest T20I total of all-time – Livingstone reached to his half-century off just 17 balls and then completed his hundred from 42 deliveries, both England records.

He went to the three figure-mark with his a massive six off Shadab Khan, but got out on the next ball, a crucial swing of momentum in the favour of Pakistan.

Earlier, after put in to bat first, the visitors posted 232/6 on the board – their highest T20I score.

Captain Babar Azam hit a 49-ball 85 with 8 fours and 3 fixes, while his partner in crime Mohammad Rizwan struck 63 off 41.

England were ragged, dropped catches and also missed the mark with the ball to concede their highest total in eight years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Mubarak Pak!!! Superb fielding, exceptional catching & out standing team work by team Pakistan. Stunning skills by both teams. Livingstone was a night mare. #ENGvsPAK — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) July 16, 2021

Well done @TheRealPCB 🇵🇰 👏👏. Fearless batting, skillful bowling with lots of energy in the field. Moving forward keep the spirits high. #ENGvsPAK — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) July 16, 2021

What a brilliant, fantastic advert for T20. Brilliant batting and some tidy bowling displays which wasn't easy. And a few top catches. Can't wait for Sunday & Tuesday for the next two matches#entertainment#ENGvsPAK #PAKvENG — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) July 16, 2021

Honestly,,,,that was phenomenal from Liam Livingstone. If that is the future of T20 batting,,,,we are in for a treat. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 16, 2021

Liam Livingstone is the first cricketer to score a T20I century against Pakistan. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 16, 2021