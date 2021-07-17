Liam Livingstone’s ton goes in vain as England fail to reach Pakistan’s record total

  • Pakistan survives Liam Livingstone's hurricane at Trent Bridge.

  • England's Livingstone scored a 42-ball century.

Liam Livingstone (Pic Source: Twitter)
Liam Livingstone smashed the fastest T20I century for England on Friday, but his knock went in vain as Pakistan secured a 31-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series at Trent Bridge.

With the hosts chasing 233 – what would have been their highest T20I total of all-time – Livingstone reached to his half-century off just 17 balls and then completed his hundred from 42 deliveries, both England records.

He went to the three figure-mark with his a massive six off Shadab Khan, but got out on the next ball, a crucial swing of momentum in the favour of Pakistan.

Earlier, after put in to bat first, the visitors posted 232/6 on the board – their highest T20I score.

Captain Babar Azam hit a 49-ball 85 with 8 fours and 3 fixes, while his partner in crime Mohammad Rizwan struck 63 off 41.

England were ragged, dropped catches and also missed the mark with the ball to concede their highest total in eight years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

