MS Dhoni gifts a vintage car to Sakshi on their 11th wedding anniversary

There is no secret that former India skipper MS Dhoni has a special love for his bikes and cars. Whenever MSD gets spare time, he rides his vehicles on the streets of Ranchi. The veteran stumper has a rich collection of luxury motorcycles and cars in his garage.

Now, Dhoni has added another classic car to his collection, but as a gift to his wife, Sakshi. The power couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, and this special day, Mahi gifted his better half a vintage car as gift. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain presented Sakshi with a sky blue Volkswagen Beetle.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sakshi thanked her husband for the really special gift. “Thank you for the anniversary gift,” Sakshi captioned her post while sharing the photo of the car.

Dhoni will always be remembered as one of the country’s most decorated and successful captains. Under his leadership, Team India won all the major ICC titles. He led the team in the 2007 T20 World Cup win, followed by a 50-over World Cup victory in 2011 and Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

Dhoni’s ability to back the youngsters in the most difficult situations was praised by many, including current Team India batter KL Rahul. Recently, Rahul stated that the 39-year-old was always ready to ‘take a bullet without giving it a second thought’ for his teammates.

“Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country, but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates, and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought,” Rahul told Forbes India.

On the work front, Dhoni will return to competitive cricket when the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in September.