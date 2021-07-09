R Ashwin responds when Alexandra Hartley asks which team the Indian spinner is supporting in Euro Cup 2020

  • Ravichandran Ashwin picks his favourites for the ongoing Euro Cup.

  • Ashwin revealed his choice in a social media conversation with Alexandra Hartley.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Alex Hartley (Image Source: Twitter)
Cricketers and their love for football is not an unfamiliar thing among the sports fraternity. Be it an international game or a domestic fixture, cricketers are frequently seen playing football before the start of every match.

Football is regarded as a regular activity of their practice and training sessions. The experts of the fascinating game believe, it is an excellent way to increase flexibility and helps in team bonding.

Recently, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an update with his fans regarding the ongoing Euro Cup. Ashwin was closely following the semi-final clash between England and Denmark and shared his thoughts regarding the epic battle.

“Game on now! Hope #den can keep up with #eng now,” tweeted Ashwin.

As soon as the Tamil Nadu cricketer posted a tweet about the Euro 2020, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. In the meantime, England women cricketer Alexendra Hartley asked the 34-year-old about the team which he is supporting in the European championship.

In reply, Ashwin went for the famous slogan of England football fans, making it clear that he wants the Harry Kaneled England to emerge champions.

In the semi-final, England defeated Denmark by 2-1 and qualified for the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. They will meet Italy in the summit clash and are just one step away from winning a major title trophy for the first time since 1966. The EURO Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday (July 12).

Ashwin is currently in England for the upcoming five-match Test series against the home team. The first Test will start from the first week of August. Ashwin recently completed the first cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21 as the leading wicket-taker. He took 71 scalps in this time period.

