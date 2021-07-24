Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag leads wishes for Mirabai Chanu as she wins silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

  • Cricket fraternity congratulated Mirabai Chanu on her achievement.

Mirabai Chanu (Pic Source: Twitter)
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics on Saturday. The 26-year-old weightlifter won silver in the Women’s 49kg category, opening India’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

” 𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨! Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made India very proud,” tweeted batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“Ghazab. Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu, remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud
@mirabai_chanu, and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come,” wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The news has gone viral on social media, with thousands of congratulatory messages pouring in for Mirabai Chanu. Her name along with #CongratulationsIndia is trending on Twitter, as delighted fans are wishing Chanu on her record feat.

Here are some of the other posts:

