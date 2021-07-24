Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag leads wishes for Mirabai Chanu as she wins silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics on Saturday. The 26-year-old weightlifter won silver in the Women’s 49kg category, opening India’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

” 𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨! Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made India very proud,” tweeted batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“Ghazab. Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu, remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud

@mirabai_chanu, and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come,” wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The news has gone viral on social media, with thousands of congratulatory messages pouring in for Mirabai Chanu. Her name along with #CongratulationsIndia is trending on Twitter, as delighted fans are wishing Chanu on her record feat.

Great start to the Olympics! Congratulations on the silver @mirabai_chanu 👏🏻 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu 👏 Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics 😊 Take a bow 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory.

Our first medal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a 🥈 in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud pic.twitter.com/8Un7GvxZjU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 24, 2021

And our campaign in the #TokyoOlympics begins in style . A #Proudmoment for the whole country . Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal . pic.twitter.com/olNTb2TfP8 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 24, 2021

The efforts our Olympic athletes take for years to be on that podium is mind blowing. Wonderful accomplishment by @mirabai_chanu 👏👏👏 #Olympics — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 24, 2021

The first one is here!

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning a silver medal 🥈 in weightlifting for India.

Proud moment!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MhSeAtnvDS — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 24, 2021

Congratulations #ChanuMirabai for winning silver, proud moment for all of us 🇮🇳 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/nnldXlhAZd — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) July 24, 2021