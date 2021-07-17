Shivam Dube marries girlfriend Anjum Khan in Mumbai, share photographs on social media

  • Shivam Dube got married to Anjum Khan on Friday.

  • Dube was congratulated on social media by his teammates and his IPL franchise.

Shivam Dube, Anjum Khan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube tied the knot with his girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday and uploaded pictures from their private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on various social media platforms.

The interfaith couple is said to have married as per both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

“We loved with a love which was more than love … And now this is where our forever starts,” Dube captioned his Twitter post.

After the Mumbaikar shared the photographs from his wedding on Instagram, several cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Siddhesh Lad and others congratulated the lovely couple.

Dube’s IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, also took to Twitter to give their blessings to the newly married couple.

Sharing a picture of the wedding pair, RR wrote: “Badhai Ho”.

The 28-year-old cricketer played his first T20 international match against Bangladesh in November 2019. A month later, he made his ODI debut against West Indies. The southpaw has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for India.

In IPL 2021, he played six matches and managed to club 145 runs with highest score of 45.

