SL vs IND 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for India series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 24-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera, who has been ruled out of the white-ball series due to shoulder injury, will be replaced by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. Meanwhile, fast bowler Binura Fernando will miss the ODI series against India after nursing an ankle injury during Thursday’s training session.

“Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training,” SLC said in a statement.

“Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It’s a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka,” it added.

Now, Sri Lanka have to rely on Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernano and Isuru Udana for experience. However, their spin-bowling department looks a settled one with the likes of Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga.

The six-match series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando (only for T20I series), Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.