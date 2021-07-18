SL vs IND: WATCH – Shikhar Dhawan takes a brilliant running catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa in 1st ODI

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan exhibited top-class fielding in the ongoing first One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Dhawan grabbed a brilliant running catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 24 runs.

It all happened in the 17th over of Sri Lankan innings bowled by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Rajapaksa looked to hit the ball over long-on but got himself into a terrible position.

The batter completely miscued the lofted shot as the ball went up in the air, and Dhawan was quick enough to sprint across from the mid-wicket position to take a perfect running catch.

Here is the video:

The KUL-CHA magic returns! 🔥

The KUL-CHA magic returns! 🔥

Kuldeep sends back the dangerous looking Rajapaksa for 24

Chamika Karunaratne help Sri Lanka go past 260 runs

With the return of the ‘Kulcha’ combination, Indian spinners shined with the ball and did not allow the Sri Lanka top order to dominate the proceedings. The hosts, however, came back in the final few overs to push the score beyond 260 runs.

Chamika Karunaratne, the number eight batsman, shined with the bat and ended up as a top-scorer for Sri Lanka. Karunaratne scored unbeaten 43 runs off 35 balls, including one four and a couple of sixes.

Captain Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka also chipped in with crucial runs down the order to help Sri Lanka post a competitive total of 262/9. While Shanaka made 39 from 50 deliveries, Asalanka smashed 38 off 65 balls.

For the visitors, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar bagged a couple of wickets each while Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) shared one wicket apiece.

Apart from Rajapaksa, Kuldeep also got rid of opener Minod Bhanuka. The wicketkeeper-batsman was trapped with beauty by the left-arm spinner as he edged towards slip for 27 runs. On the other hand, Yuzvendra removed Avishka Fernando for 32 runs and Shanaka (39).

Chahar picked up the scalps of Asalanka (38) and Wanindu Hasaranga (8). Similarly, Krunal sent back middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva for 14 runs and Hardik got rid of Isuru Udana (8).