SL vs IND: WATCH – Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘thigh five’ celebration after winning the toss leave fans in splits

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Shikhar Dhawan entertained fans with his trademark celebration after winning the toss in 3rd ODI.

  • Team India have given debut caps to as many as five players.

SL vs IND: WATCH – Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘thigh five’ celebration after winning the toss leave fans in splits
Shikhar Dhawan does 'Thigh Five' celebration at the toss in 3rd ODI (Screengrab: @DDSportschannel)
Advertisement

Shikar Dhawan surely knows how to tickle the funny bones of cricket fans. Whenever he is on the field, the Delhi-lad never missed any chance to entertain the admirers of the fascinating game. His renowned ‘Thigh Five’ celebration after taking a catch is extremely popular amongst fans.

The left-handed batter took it to the next level when he broke into his customary Kabaddi-like pat on the thighs during the toss of the ongoing third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

After winning the toss, Dhawan performed his traditional celebration and instantly left everyone in splits, including broadcaster HD Ackerman, who was covering the toss segment and commentators Sanjay Manjrekar along with Ajit Agarkar in the Sony Sports studio.

“He’s been waiting since the first game but finally got this opportunity today,” said Agarkar.

Here is the video:

Here is how fans reacted:

During the toss, Dhawan revealed that India is entering this match with six changes, including five debutants.

“We’ll bat first. We want to put up a good total on the board. We have got six changes and five debutants. Navdeep comes in among the debutants. We are motivated, and we want to finish on a high. With the youngsters coming in, we are really excited and looking forward,” said Dhawan.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Shikhar Dhawan, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement