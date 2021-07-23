SL vs IND: WATCH – Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘thigh five’ celebration after winning the toss leave fans in splits

Shikar Dhawan surely knows how to tickle the funny bones of cricket fans. Whenever he is on the field, the Delhi-lad never missed any chance to entertain the admirers of the fascinating game. His renowned ‘Thigh Five’ celebration after taking a catch is extremely popular amongst fans.

The left-handed batter took it to the next level when he broke into his customary Kabaddi-like pat on the thighs during the toss of the ongoing third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

After winning the toss, Dhawan performed his traditional celebration and instantly left everyone in splits, including broadcaster HD Ackerman, who was covering the toss segment and commentators Sanjay Manjrekar along with Ajit Agarkar in the Sony Sports studio.

“He’s been waiting since the first game but finally got this opportunity today,” said Agarkar.

Here is the video:

#TeamIndia have won the toss and they will bat first #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/51qWQOtePK — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021

Here is how fans reacted:

A celebration for winning a toss – Dhawan, you beauty 🙏😂 https://t.co/EMP8jr8iwu — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 23, 2021

Shikhar gets excited after winning the toss in the Third ODI against Sri Lanka 🤣😂 https://t.co/jM6WSQdEEQ — Yoga Kumaran (@yoga_kumaran) July 23, 2021

shikhar celebrating that toss 😂 https://t.co/vc96BMjP0H — suhasini (@aureolus_) July 23, 2021

When was the last time you saw a captain celebrating a toss win. 😂😂 https://t.co/esG4w4Qs78 — Mohan Manikanta (@mohan_m2299) July 23, 2021

Shikhar is a unique guy😂😂 https://t.co/0SuxVSF7A6 — Aman (@aman_1712) July 23, 2021

During the toss, Dhawan revealed that India is entering this match with six changes, including five debutants.

“We’ll bat first. We want to put up a good total on the board. We have got six changes and five debutants. Navdeep comes in among the debutants. We are motivated, and we want to finish on a high. With the youngsters coming in, we are really excited and looking forward,” said Dhawan.