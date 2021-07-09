Sri Lanka vs India series rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases in the home team’s camp

The limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and India has been pushed back by 4 days due to Covid-19 cases in the home team’s camp. Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from their England tour.

“Yes, the series will be rescheduled. The exact dates will be formalised tomorrow as discussions are on between SLC and BCCI, but it is expected to start around the 17th or 18th. It is a precautionary measure,” a senior BCCI official told ANI on Friday evening.

As per the original schedule, the three-match ODI leg was scheduled to begin from July 13, followed by three T20Is in last week of July.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly revealed that the upcoming ODI series is likely to be postponed to July 17.

“ODI series between India and Sri Lanka likely to be postponed to July 17, due to coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka camp,” said Ganguly.

Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter into the bio-bubble on Friday, but will now have to spend at least two more days in self-isolation.

Earlier this week, seven COVID-19 positive cases were found out in the England camp. The update saw the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announcing a new squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which began on July 8.