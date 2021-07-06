The Hundred: Franchises announce changes to overseas players due to Covid-19 complications

The much-awaited tournament of the England Cricket Board (ECB), The Hundred, is set to begin from July 21. Both men’s and women’s teams from eight cities will battle it out in one of its own competitions.

However, before the exciting 100-ball tournament gets down to the business, the ongoing COVID-19 has hit the major event with many superstars have withdrawn their names due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the commencement date of The Hundred, all teams have now announced the replacements to their overseas players.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would miss this inaugural season due to his elbow injury. His countryman Finn Allen has been picked as his replacement in the Birmingham Phoenix. Another major player not to play in the tournament is Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell. Josh Inglis will replace him in the London Spirits.

Australian women skipper Meg Lanning, who was supposed to play for Welsh Fire, has been replaced by South African all-rounder Sune Luus. Similarly, Amanda-Jade Wellington will come in for New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

Pakistan young pacer Shaheen Afridi will also miss the inaugural edition of The Hundred due to his international duties. Birmingham Phoenix have picked Kiwi paceman Adam Milne as his repalcement.

Here is the complete list of incoming and outgoing players:

Birmingham Phoenix

Incoming players : Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Erin Burns

Outgoing players: Shaheen Afridi, Adam Zampa, Kane Williamson (injury), Ashleigh Gardner

Welsh Fire

Incoming players : Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Glenn Phillips (until Pollard arrives), Piepa Clearly, Sune Luus, Georgia Redmayne

Outgoing players: Jhye Richardson, Kieron Pollard, Georgia Wareham, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney

Trent Rockets

Incoming players : Wahab Riaz, Heather Graham, Rachel Priest, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Outgoing players: Annabel Sutherland, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani

London Spirit

Incoming Players : Josh Inglis

Outgoing Players: Glenn Maxwell

Manchester Originals

Incoming Players : Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro,

Outgoing Players: Shadab Khan, Nicholas Pooran

Northern Superchargers

Incoming Players : Faf du Plessis, Laura Kimmince Laura Wolvaardt

Outgoing Players: Aaron Finch, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy

Oval Invincibles

Incoming Players : Shabnim Ismail

Outgoing Players: Rachael Haynes

Southern Brave