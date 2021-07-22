The Hundred Men’s 2021: Squads and players list of all teams

The Hundred is an eight-team tournament which will be played between Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire from July 21 – August 21.

The first match of the inaugural season of The Hundred will be played between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Oval on Thursday.

While many popular players have pulled out of the 100-ball tournament due to COVID-19 issues in the United Kingdom, The Hundred would still witness overseas stars like Faf du Plessis, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, among others.

Here are the squads and players list of all eight teams:

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (c), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington (wk), Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes (c), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer (c), Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies (c), Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme

Trent Rockets

Joe Root (c), Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matthew Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox (wk), Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Wahab Riaz, Machant de Lange

Welsh Fire

Ollie Pope (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Leus du Plooy.