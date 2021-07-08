TNPL 2021 to begin on July 19; here’s the complete schedule with match time and live telecast details

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence from July 19, the state government confirmed on Wednesday.
The T20 league featuring eight teams – Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, LYCA Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair. The grand finale will take place on August 15.
All the 28 league matches, plus the 4 playoffs, will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.
“The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” RS Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, was quoted as saying in a press release.
The teams are currently in quarantine at a city hotel and will begin practice from July 9, the TNCA secretary said.
“The teams are starting their practice on July 9 at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. The BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” Ramasaamy added.
Fixtures of TNPL 2021:
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Team 1
|Team 2
|1
|19-07-21
|Monday
|7.30 PM
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|SALEM SPARTANS
|2
|20-07-21
|Tuesday
|7.30 PM
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|3
|21-07-21
|Wednesday
|7.30 PM
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|4
|22-07-21
|Thursday
|7.30 PM
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|5
|23-07-21
|Friday
|7.30 PM
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|6
|24-07-21
|Saturday
|3.30 PM
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|7
|24-07-21
|Saturday
|7.30 PM
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|SALEM SPARTANS
|8
|25-07-21
|Sunday
|3.30 PM
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|9
|25-07-21
|Sunday
|7.30 PM
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|10
|26-07-21
|Monday
|7.30 PM
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|11
|27-07-21
|Tuesday
|7.30 PM
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|12
|28-07-21
|Wednesday
|3.30 PM
|SALEM SPARTANS
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|13
|28-07-21
|Wednesday
|7.30 PM
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|14
|29-07-21
|Thursday
|7.30 PM
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|15
|30-07-21
|Friday
|7.30 PM
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|SALEM SPARTANS
|16
|31-07-21
|Saturday
|3.30 PM
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|17
|31-07-21
|Saturday
|7.30 PM
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|18
|01-08-21
|Sunday
|3.30 PM
|SALEM SPARTANS
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|19
|01-08-21
|Sunday
|7.30 PM
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|20
|02-08-21
|Monday
|7.30 PM
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|21
|03-08-21
|Tuesday
|7.30 PM
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|22
|04-08-21
|Wednesday
|7.30 PM
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|23
|05-08-21
|Thursday
|7.30 PM
|SALEM SPARTANS
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|24
|06-08-21
|Friday
|7.30 PM
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|25
|07-08-21
|Saturday
|3.30 PM
|IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
|DINDIGUL DRAGONS
|26
|07-08-21
|Saturday
|7.30 PM
|SALEM SPARTANS
|SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
|27
|08-08-21
|Sunday
|3.30 PM
|LYCA KOVAI KINGS
|NELLAI ROYAL KINGS
|28
|08-08-21
|Sunday
|7.30 PM
|RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
|CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
|09-08-21
|Monday
|7.30 PM
|REST DAY
|29
|10-08-21
|Tuesday
|7.30 PM
|QUALIFIER – 1
|30
|11-08-21
|Wednesday
|7.30 PM
|ELIMINATOR
|12-08-21
|Thursday
|REST DAY
|31
|13-08-21
|Friday
|7.30 PM
|QUALIFIER – 2
|14-08-21
|Saturday
|REST DAY
|32
|15-08-21
|Sunday
|7.30 PM
|FINAL
All the matches of TNPL 2021 will be broadcasted by Star India on their various channels including Star Sports Tamil.