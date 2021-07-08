TNPL 2021 to begin on July 19; here’s the complete schedule with match time and live telecast details

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence from July 19, the state government confirmed on Wednesday.

The T20 league featuring eight teams – Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, LYCA Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair. The grand finale will take place on August 15.

All the 28 league matches, plus the 4 playoffs, will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” RS Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The teams are currently in quarantine at a city hotel and will begin practice from July 9, the TNCA secretary said.

“The teams are starting their practice on July 9 at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. The BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” Ramasaamy added.

Fixtures of TNPL 2021:

Match Date Day Time Team 1 Team 2 1 19-07-21 Monday 7.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS SALEM SPARTANS 2 20-07-21 Tuesday 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 3 21-07-21 Wednesday 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 4 22-07-21 Thursday 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 5 23-07-21 Friday 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS LYCA KOVAI KINGS 6 24-07-21 Saturday 3.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 7 24-07-21 Saturday 7.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS SALEM SPARTANS 8 25-07-21 Sunday 3.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 9 25-07-21 Sunday 7.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS DINDIGUL DRAGONS 10 26-07-21 Monday 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 11 27-07-21 Tuesday 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 12 28-07-21 Wednesday 3.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 13 28-07-21 Wednesday 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS LYCA KOVAI KINGS 14 29-07-21 Thursday 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 15 30-07-21 Friday 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS SALEM SPARTANS 16 31-07-21 Saturday 3.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 17 31-07-21 Saturday 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 18 01-08-21 Sunday 3.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 19 01-08-21 Sunday 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES DINDIGUL DRAGONS 20 02-08-21 Monday 7.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 21 03-08-21 Tuesday 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS DINDIGUL DRAGONS 22 04-08-21 Wednesday 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 23 05-08-21 Thursday 7.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 24 06-08-21 Friday 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES LYCA KOVAI KINGS 25 07-08-21 Saturday 3.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS DINDIGUL DRAGONS 26 07-08-21 Saturday 7.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 27 08-08-21 Sunday 3.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 28 08-08-21 Sunday 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 09-08-21 Monday 7.30 PM REST DAY 29 10-08-21 Tuesday 7.30 PM QUALIFIER – 1 30 11-08-21 Wednesday 7.30 PM ELIMINATOR 12-08-21 Thursday REST DAY 31 13-08-21 Friday 7.30 PM QUALIFIER – 2 14-08-21 Saturday REST DAY 32 15-08-21 Sunday 7.30 PM FINAL

All the matches of TNPL 2021 will be broadcasted by Star India on their various channels including Star Sports Tamil.