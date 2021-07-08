TNPL 2021 to begin on July 19; here’s the complete schedule with match time and live telecast details

TNPL (Pic Source: Twitter)
The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence from July 19, the state government confirmed on Wednesday.

The T20 league featuring eight teams – Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, LYCA Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair. The grand finale will take place on August 15.

All the 28 league matches, plus the 4 playoffs, will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” RS Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The teams are currently in quarantine at a city hotel and will begin practice from July 9, the TNCA secretary said.

“The teams are starting their practice on July 9 at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. The BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” Ramasaamy added.

Fixtures of TNPL 2021:

MatchDateDayTimeTeam 1Team 2
119-07-21Monday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSSALEM SPARTANS
220-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
321-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
422-07-21Thursday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
523-07-21Friday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSLYCA KOVAI KINGS
624-07-21Saturday3.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
724-07-21Saturday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSALEM SPARTANS
825-07-21Sunday3.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
925-07-21Sunday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
1026-07-21Monday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1127-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
1228-07-21Wednesday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
1328-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSLYCA KOVAI KINGS
1429-07-21Thursday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1530-07-21Friday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSALEM SPARTANS
1631-07-21Saturday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1731-07-21Saturday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
1801-08-21Sunday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
1901-08-21Sunday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2002-08-21Monday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
2103-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2204-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
2305-08-21Thursday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
2406-08-21Friday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESLYCA KOVAI KINGS
2507-08-21Saturday3.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2607-08-21Saturday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
2708-08-21Sunday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
2808-08-21Sunday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
09-08-21Monday7.30 PMREST DAY
2910-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMQUALIFIER – 1
3011-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMELIMINATOR
12-08-21ThursdayREST DAY
3113-08-21Friday7.30 PMQUALIFIER – 2
14-08-21SaturdayREST DAY
3215-08-21Sunday7.30 PMFINAL

All the matches of TNPL 2021 will be broadcasted by Star India on their various channels including Star Sports Tamil.

