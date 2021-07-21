Twitter Reactions: Adil Rashid’s career-best haul helps England edge T20I series against Pakistan

  • Adil Rashid shines as England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in series decider.

  • England seals the three-match T20I leg 2-1.

Adil Rashid (Pic Source: Twitter)
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid recorded his career-best figures in T20 internationals on Tuesday and guided his side a thrilling win over Pakistan in the series decider at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Victory also gave England the three-match contest 2-1 in their last limited-overs game of the 2021 home season.

Rashid picked up four wickets for 35 runs and helped the hosts in restricting Pakistan on 154-6 after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

Chasing the competitive total, England opener Jason Roy (64 off 36) gave his side a flying start but, in the middle overs, the Men in Green chipped away with wickets. No. 8 Chris Jordan had to sprint through for the winning runs with just two balls and three wickets remaining.

“This win means a huge amount,” Eoin Morgan, the winning captain told Sky Sports.

“This was the worst possible pitch for the way we play, and we have won on a wicket which is slow and spins so I am very proud.”

Pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the venue for this year’s T20 World Cup, are spinner friendly but Morgan said: “I genuinely don’t think the ball will spin like that in UAE having played a full season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) there last year, but we are ready for any surfaces that do spin.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

