Twitter Reactions: Adil Rashid’s career-best haul helps England edge T20I series against Pakistan

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid recorded his career-best figures in T20 internationals on Tuesday and guided his side a thrilling win over Pakistan in the series decider at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Victory also gave England the three-match contest 2-1 in their last limited-overs game of the 2021 home season.

Rashid picked up four wickets for 35 runs and helped the hosts in restricting Pakistan on 154-6 after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

Chasing the competitive total, England opener Jason Roy (64 off 36) gave his side a flying start but, in the middle overs, the Men in Green chipped away with wickets. No. 8 Chris Jordan had to sprint through for the winning runs with just two balls and three wickets remaining.

“This win means a huge amount,” Eoin Morgan, the winning captain told Sky Sports.

“This was the worst possible pitch for the way we play, and we have won on a wicket which is slow and spins so I am very proud.”

Pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the venue for this year’s T20 World Cup, are spinner friendly but Morgan said: “I genuinely don’t think the ball will spin like that in UAE having played a full season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) there last year, but we are ready for any surfaces that do spin.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Top game this well played by both teams @TheRealPCB and @ECB_cricket . In the end better team won . Well fought team Pakistan. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) July 20, 2021

What an entertaining game of cricket that was !

Congratulations @englandcricket for winning the series. #PAKvENG — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 20, 2021

You are not going to win too many T20Is if 5 of your top 6 batsmen only score a combined 51 runs off 52 balls #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2021

What a game. What a series. Full houses, sun, tight finishes, & cool tactical skirmishes for the nerds. Doesn’t get much better. #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 20, 2021

Adil Rashid is the first England men's spinner to take 4-fer in a T20I at home.#ENGvPAK — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) July 20, 2021

Fantastic knock from Jason Roy, it has been a long time, 64 runs from just 34 balls including 12 fours and 1 six – he was batting on a different pitch. #ENGvPAK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2021

Adil Rashid is a spinner who easily deceives and fumbles the greats of the modern day cricket ie Virat Kohli and Babar Azam!👏 #ENGvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) July 20, 2021

A fittingly thrilling climax to what's been a brilliantly entertaining series. England were the better team…but only just. Congratulations England.

Commiserations Pakistan.

Fantastic cricket.

I love this game 🏏 #ENGvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 20, 2021