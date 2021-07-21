Twitter reactions: Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc star in Australia’s thumping win over West Indies in 1st ODI

Australia’s frontline speedster Mitchell Starc dominated the proceedings in the first One-Day Internationals (ODI) against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados on Tuesday. Starc’s impressive performance with the ball helped the visitors in registering a thumping victory to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match series.

Chasing 257 (DLS target), the hosts witnessed one of the worst batting collapses to eventually fold up for 123, losing the contest by a massive margin of 133 runs. Starc ran through the Caribbean batting unit to pick up a five-wicket haul for 48 runs in 8 overs, including a maiden. It was Starc’s eighth 5-fer in the 50-overs format. Apart from the left-armer, Josh Hazlewood also impressed with three scalps to his name in six overs while conceding only 11 runs.

Only Kieron Pollard was able to stand tall in front of a lethal Aussie bowling attack. The West Indies skipper scored 56 runs from 57 deliveries to save his side from the threat of a record low score as the Windies were struggling at 27/6 at one stage.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Australia posted 252/9 on the scoreboard in 49 overs (the match got reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain). Stand-in captain Alex Carey shined with the bat and ended the innings as the top-scorer.

Carey made 67 off 87 balls and formed a crucial 104-run partnership with Ashton Turner (49) to help the touring party reach a competitive total. Josh Philippe (39), Ben McDermott (28) and Mitchell Marsh (20) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

For the home team, Hayden Walsh bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Walsh grabbed a fifer for 39 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

