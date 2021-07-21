Twitter reactions: Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc star in Australia’s thumping win over West Indies in 1st ODI

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Australia defeated West Indies in the first ODI by 133 runs.

  • Mitchell Starc picked up his 8th five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Twitter reactions: Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc star in Australia’s thumping win over West Indies in 1st ODI
Australia beat West Indies in 1st ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Australia’s frontline speedster Mitchell Starc dominated the proceedings in the first One-Day Internationals (ODI) against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados on Tuesday. Starc’s impressive performance with the ball helped the visitors in registering a thumping victory to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match series.

Chasing 257 (DLS target), the hosts witnessed one of the worst batting collapses to eventually fold up for 123, losing the contest by a massive margin of 133 runs. Starc ran through the Caribbean batting unit to pick up a five-wicket haul for 48 runs in 8 overs, including a maiden. It was Starc’s eighth 5-fer in the 50-overs format. Apart from the left-armer, Josh Hazlewood also impressed with three scalps to his name in six overs while conceding only 11 runs.

Only Kieron Pollard was able to stand tall in front of a lethal Aussie bowling attack. The West Indies skipper scored 56 runs from 57 deliveries to save his side from the threat of a record low score as the Windies were struggling at 27/6 at one stage.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Australia posted 252/9 on the scoreboard in 49 overs (the match got reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain). Stand-in captain Alex Carey shined with the bat and ended the innings as the top-scorer.

Carey made 67 off 87 balls and formed a crucial 104-run partnership with Ashton Turner (49) to help the touring party reach a competitive total. Josh Philippe (39), Ben McDermott (28) and Mitchell Marsh (20) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

For the home team, Hayden Walsh bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Walsh grabbed a fifer for 39 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Mitchell Starc, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement