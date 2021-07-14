Twitter reactions: Andrew Balbirnie’s stunning ton powers Ireland to first-ever ODI win over South Africa


  • Ireland defeated South Africa in the second ODI on Tuesday.

  • Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored a tremendous century.

Ireland beat South Africa in second ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Ireland scripted history when they faced South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series at The Village Ground in Dublin on Tuesday. The Irish side defeated the Proteas for the very first time in their ODI history.

Put to bat first, the home team posted 290/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to the incredible knock played by captain Andrew Balbirnie. The right-handed batsman led from the front and smashed his ODI career’s seventh century to take his team to a competitive total.

Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 deliveries, including 10 fours and a couple of sixes before South Africa’s mainstay in bowling Kagiso Rabada dismissed him.

Apart from the Irish leader, Harry Tector and George Dockrell also made valuable contributions down the order. While Tector smashed 79 off 68 balls with the help of 10 boundaries, including 4 sixes, Dockrell made 45 from 23 deliveries comprising of 5 fours and 2 maximums.

For the touring party, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the least expensive bowler. He conceded only 42 runs in his quota of 10 overs and picked up the prized scalp of Andy McBrine.

In reply, the Temba Bavuma-led side got bundled out for 247 in 48.3 overs, losing the game by 43 runs. Opener Janneman Malan and middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen were the only major contributors in South Africa’s innings.

While Malan scored a remarkable 84 off 96 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes, Van der Dussen missed out on his half-century by one run. For the hosts, McBrine (2/34), Joshua Little (2/45), and Mark Adair (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers as the trio bagged two wickets apiece.

