Twitter reactions: Andrew Balbirnie’s stunning ton powers Ireland to first-ever ODI win over South Africa

Ireland scripted history when they faced South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series at The Village Ground in Dublin on Tuesday. The Irish side defeated the Proteas for the very first time in their ODI history.

Put to bat first, the home team posted 290/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to the incredible knock played by captain Andrew Balbirnie. The right-handed batsman led from the front and smashed his ODI career’s seventh century to take his team to a competitive total.

Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 deliveries, including 10 fours and a couple of sixes before South Africa’s mainstay in bowling Kagiso Rabada dismissed him.

Apart from the Irish leader, Harry Tector and George Dockrell also made valuable contributions down the order. While Tector smashed 79 off 68 balls with the help of 10 boundaries, including 4 sixes, Dockrell made 45 from 23 deliveries comprising of 5 fours and 2 maximums.

For the touring party, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the least expensive bowler. He conceded only 42 runs in his quota of 10 overs and picked up the prized scalp of Andy McBrine.

In reply, the Temba Bavuma-led side got bundled out for 247 in 48.3 overs, losing the game by 43 runs. Opener Janneman Malan and middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen were the only major contributors in South Africa’s innings.

While Malan scored a remarkable 84 off 96 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes, Van der Dussen missed out on his half-century by one run. For the hosts, McBrine (2/34), Joshua Little (2/45), and Mark Adair (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers as the trio bagged two wickets apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @cricketireland What an outstanding win.. #IREvSA on to bigger and better things — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 14, 2021

That's it! Ireland have beaten South Africa for the first time in ODI #cricket, history scripted #IrevSA, hard-fought win, well done Andrew Balbirnie — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 13, 2021

Ireland win the 2nd ODI in Malahide 👏 Andy Balbirnie earns the player of the match award after his seventh ODI century, setting up the hosts first-ever victory over South Africa. 📸: @cricketireland#IREvSA | https://t.co/tfI7lliJ6g pic.twitter.com/FROUipHwU1 — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | IRELAND WIN BY 43 RUNS 🍀 @cricketireland put in an all-round performance to register their first-ever ODI victory over the #Proteas and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/XwOWdQVYiC — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 13, 2021

Historic win for Ireland – their first ever against South Africa in ODIs. SA have already lost 15 Super League points this series that could prove massive in the end. They are scheduled to play England in home and tour India, Australia & Sri Lanka. Tough times ahead.#IREvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 13, 2021

Great win for Ireland that. Just top quality cricket. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 13, 2021

What a fantastic win for @cricketireland – sensible batting, excellent fielding & good use of his attack by Andrew Balbirnie; I wonder if there was some complacency in the SAF camp. If so, there won’t be come game three… #IREvSA — Brian Murgatroyd (@murgersb) July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021, will be in the history books of Ireland, they have beaten South Africa for the first in ODI format. This is a historic moment for Irish cricket. #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/2Am4YF0uiG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2021

Ireland is a great team. They have recently defeated top-class teams such as South Africa and England. The big 4 – Eng, Aus, NZ & Ind needs to play with these nations to help improve cricket more! These teams have the potential to beat a good team on their day. #IREvSA #SAvsIre — imneev16 (@imneev16) July 14, 2021

Andy Balbirnie 💯 sets up Ireland's upset against South Africa. Tector, Dockrell and the bowlers combined to set up IRE's 1st ODI win vs SA as IRE won by 43 runs #IREvSA #2ndODI 🏆🏏 — Malik AWAIS (@Captain66Awais) July 14, 2021