Twitter reactions: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav star as India crush Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the first T20 International (T20I) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Put to bat first, India posted 164/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav‘s sensational batting display. Although, Team India had a terrible start as they lost the opener, Prithvi Shaw, on a golden duck but two back-to-back crucial partnerships took the visitors out of hot waters.

Dhawan and Sanju Samson (27) added 51 runs for the second wicket before Wanindu Hasaanga sent back Samson. Then, the skipper formed a vital 62-runs partnership with Suryakumar to give India a solid platform to reach a competitive total. While Dhawan scored 46 off 36 balls, Surya smashed 50 from 34 deliveries.

For the home side, Dushmantha Chameera and Hasaranga both picked up a couple of wickets. Chameera bagged two scalps for 24 runs; similarly, Hasaranga took two wickets for 28 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage to reach 126 before getting bundled out in 18.3 overs, losing the contest by 38 runs. Charith Asalanka was the highest run-getter for the hosts. He scored 44 off 26 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

For the visitors, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowler. Bhuvi did not allow Sri Lankan batters to settle and displayed remarkable bowling. The Indian vice-captain bagged a four-wicket haul for 22 runs in 3.3 overs.

Apart from Bhuvi, Deepak Chahar picked up a couple of wickets while conceding 24 runs from three overs.

