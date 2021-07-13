Twitter reactions: Chris Gayle stars in West Indies’ series-clinching win over Australia

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • West Indies defeated Australia in the third T20I by 6 wickets.

  • Chris Gayle was named 'Player of the Match' for his 38-ball 67.

Twitter reactions: Chris Gayle stars in West Indies’ series-clinching win over Australia
Chris Gayle (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

In the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series between West Indies and Australia, the Nicholas Pooran-led side yet again dominated the proceedings and registered a 6-wicket win over the Aussies. The triumph also inspired West Indies to clinch the 5-match leg with two matches left to be played.

Windies all-time great T20 batsman Chris Gayle showed his vintage avatar to help his team chase down the paltry target of 142 in 14.5 overs. Gayle took Aussie bowlers to the cleaners, smashing at a strike rate of 176.32.

The ‘Universe Boss’ scored 67 runs from just 38 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and seven humungous sixes. During his phenomenal knock, Gayle also accomplished a special milestone as he became the first player to reach the 14000-run benchmark in T20s overall.

Apart from Gayle, Pooran made a valuable contribution of an unbeaten 32 to take his side over the finish line with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, the visitors could only manage to post 141/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Moises Henriques and captain Aaron Finch were the only players who reached the 30-run mark in the batting unit. While Henriques made 33 off 29 balls, Finch scored 30 from 31 deliveries.

For the hosts, Hayden Walsh picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Fabian Allen (1/26), Dwayne Bravo (1/17), and Oben McCoy (1/9) bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chris Gayle, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement