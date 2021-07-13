Twitter reactions: Chris Gayle stars in West Indies’ series-clinching win over Australia

In the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series between West Indies and Australia, the Nicholas Pooran-led side yet again dominated the proceedings and registered a 6-wicket win over the Aussies. The triumph also inspired West Indies to clinch the 5-match leg with two matches left to be played.

Windies all-time great T20 batsman Chris Gayle showed his vintage avatar to help his team chase down the paltry target of 142 in 14.5 overs. Gayle took Aussie bowlers to the cleaners, smashing at a strike rate of 176.32.

The ‘Universe Boss’ scored 67 runs from just 38 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and seven humungous sixes. During his phenomenal knock, Gayle also accomplished a special milestone as he became the first player to reach the 14000-run benchmark in T20s overall.

Apart from Gayle, Pooran made a valuable contribution of an unbeaten 32 to take his side over the finish line with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, the visitors could only manage to post 141/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Moises Henriques and captain Aaron Finch were the only players who reached the 30-run mark in the batting unit. While Henriques made 33 off 29 balls, Finch scored 30 from 31 deliveries.

For the hosts, Hayden Walsh picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Fabian Allen (1/26), Dwayne Bravo (1/17), and Oben McCoy (1/9) bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Chris Gayle amazing! 14,000 T20 runs! The first batsman to reach the feat! Incredible player. All these years and he’s honestly still so exciting to watch. Universe Boss things! #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 13, 2021

West Indies first series win in a multi-match bilateral series in any format against Australia since March 1995. West Indies then were the #1 ranked Test team in the world & Nicholas Pooran, their captain in this series, wasn't even born.#WIvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 13, 2021

Good series win by @windiescricket . Given that Pollard was absent and an inexperienced captain in Pooran leading. These are good signs going forward. Congrats to @windieswomen as well today on some really good cricket @CuddyWalsh . — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 13, 2021

Highest scores by West Indies bats v Australia in men’s T20Is C Gayle 88 (2009)

C Gayle 75no (2012)

C Gayle 67 (today)#WIvAUS — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) July 13, 2021

This is only the second 50+ knock for Chris Gayle in a T20I match at home!

The first of them was in 2010 World Cup match against India, when he was run-out at 98.#WIvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 13, 2021

“Don’t mind the numbers and Chris Gayle is soon to be 42. You guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle still on the field. Just respect the Universe Boss and let him have some fun.” C.Gayle. @FoxCricket #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/XXijLssxsa — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) July 13, 2021

14000 T20 runs & counting for Chris Gayle. He's nearly 42 but hasn't stopped hitting big sixes. Hit 7 huge sixes in the 3rd T20 v Australia. Gayle has 22 T20 tons & has hit 1028 sixes in 423 innings! That's crazy. T20 superstar for a reason @henrygayle — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 13, 2021

As the cliche goes, form is temporary but class is permanent. Gayle storm is back with 67 off 38 and 7 sixes! #SixMachine — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle's bat made sound of a flute. Truly the boss! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle becomes the first ever batsman to complete 14,000 runs in T20 career – The boss, The Universe boss. pic.twitter.com/Tw2B91Dldg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2021