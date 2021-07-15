Twitter reactions: Danielle Wyatt shines as England Women beat India Women in 3rd T20I to clinch series

England opener Danielle Wyatt completely dominated the proceedings in the third and final T20I against India as hosts managed to defeat the visitors by eight wickets to win the series at County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Wyatt smashed a sensational unbeaten 89 off 56 during England’s chase of 154. She hit 12 fours and a six to take her side over the finish line in 18.4 overs.

Wyatt was well supported by all-rounder Natalie Sciver, who made 42 off 36 balls. The duo stitched a tremendous 112-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from the touring party.

Earlier, the Women in Blue posted 153/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of opener Smriti Mandhana’s remarkable batting display. The left-handed batter smashed 70 runs from just 51 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Apart from Mandhana, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 36 off 26 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh chipped in with 20 from 13 balls to take India to a competitive total.

For the home team, spinner Sophie Ecclestone shined with the ball, picking up a three-wicket haul for 35 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Katherine Brunt also added two wickets to her name, including the prize scalp of Shafali Verma (0).

“It was about time (to get back to form). It was my night today. Glad to contribute to a series win. It was a beautiful pitch, came on nice, and I felt that my best options were to hit straight as well as over cover. There is always pressure to do well; I just try to enjoy it. Will try to enjoy myself on and off the field, score runs and then see what happens (to my ODI future),” said Wyatt after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Quality knock that from Dani Wyatt! Well done England on a fantastic series win and India were equally impressive throughout too. 👏👏 #indvseng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 14, 2021

Great knock from Dani Wyatt. Under huge pressure after a series of low scores, and with the series on the line, she was exemplary tonight. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) July 14, 2021

Nice to see Wyatt back in the runs. We are in for a great finish in the final match of this series #ENGvIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 14, 2021

Danielle Wyatt is now the first to win 3 Player of the Match awards against India in Women's T20Is. Won it at Mumbai 2018, Guwahati 2019, Chelmsford 2021 – and all of them were in successful chases.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 14, 2021

🇮🇳 were competitive. They weren't supposed to be. Not after barely being able to play/ practice for the better part of 18 months. They had no business saving that Test after having no time to prepare. They had no right to challenge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the LOIs. But they did. It's not all bad. — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) July 14, 2021

Every time England perform the way they did today, you can't help but wonder what could have transpired at the SCG had their 2020 T20 World Cup semi-final against India not been washed out. India, meanwhile, have a lot to be proud of from what they achieved on this tour.#ENGvIND — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 14, 2021

This shouldn’t have been an easy chase and it is to England’s credit that it has been #ENGvIND — Gwen Arthur 🏳️‍⚧️ (@gwnrthr) July 14, 2021

Well played, @Danni_Wyatt

Played an amazing innings: 89*(56). One of the features of her innings was using the feet v spinners. India had no answers to Wyatt tonight. Congratulations England for a T20 series win #ENGWvINDW — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 14, 2021