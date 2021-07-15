Twitter reactions: Danielle Wyatt shines as England Women beat India Women in 3rd T20I to clinch series

Posted On
  • England Women defeated India Women in 3rd T20I to claim the series.

  • Danielle Wyatt played a match-winning knock of 89 not out.

England Women beat India Women in 3rd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
England opener Danielle Wyatt completely dominated the proceedings in the third and final T20I against India as hosts managed to defeat the visitors by eight wickets to win the series at County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Wyatt smashed a sensational unbeaten 89 off 56 during England’s chase of 154. She hit 12 fours and a six to take her side over the finish line in 18.4 overs.

Wyatt was well supported by all-rounder Natalie Sciver, who made 42 off 36 balls. The duo stitched a tremendous 112-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from the touring party.

Earlier, the Women in Blue posted 153/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of opener Smriti Mandhana’s remarkable batting display. The left-handed batter smashed 70 runs from just 51 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Apart from Mandhana, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 36 off 26 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh chipped in with 20 from 13 balls to take India to a competitive total.

For the home team, spinner Sophie Ecclestone shined with the ball, picking up a three-wicket haul for 35 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Katherine Brunt also added two wickets to her name, including the prize scalp of Shafali Verma (0).

“It was about time (to get back to form). It was my night today. Glad to contribute to a series win. It was a beautiful pitch, came on nice, and I felt that my best options were to hit straight as well as over cover. There is always pressure to do well; I just try to enjoy it. Will try to enjoy myself on and off the field, score runs and then see what happens (to my ODI future),” said Wyatt after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

