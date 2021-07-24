Twitter Reactions: India fight back hard but Sri Lanka win the 3rd ODI by 3 wickets

  • Avishka Fernando guided Sri Lanka to three-wicket victory.

  • India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar shined with the ball on his ODI debut.

Rahul Chahar shines on his ODI debut for India (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Friday, India lost the third and last ODI of the three-match against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets.

Batting first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Men in Blue got bundled for just 225 runs in the rain-interrupted match. However, Sri Lanka were given a revised target of 227 runs (DLS method) in their 47 overs.

The Islanders, who had already lost the ODI series after facing defeats in the previous two games, completed the run-chase in 39 overs with seven wickets in hand. Avishka Fernando (76 off 98 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65 off 56 balls) added 109 runs for the second wicket. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. dropped five catches, and it helped Sri Lanka in reaching home.

Debutant Rahul Chahar bowled brilliantly for India and took three wickets in form of Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

Brief scores: India 225 in 43.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49, Sanju Samson 46; Akila Dananjaya 3/44, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/59) lost to Sri Lanka 227-7 in 39 overs (Avishka Fernando 76, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 65; Rahul Chahar 3/54, Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 3 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

