Twitter Reactions: India fight back hard but Sri Lanka win the 3rd ODI by 3 wickets

On Friday, India lost the third and last ODI of the three-match against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets.

Batting first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Men in Blue got bundled for just 225 runs in the rain-interrupted match. However, Sri Lanka were given a revised target of 227 runs (DLS method) in their 47 overs.

The Islanders, who had already lost the ODI series after facing defeats in the previous two games, completed the run-chase in 39 overs with seven wickets in hand. Avishka Fernando (76 off 98 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65 off 56 balls) added 109 runs for the second wicket. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. dropped five catches, and it helped Sri Lanka in reaching home.

Debutant Rahul Chahar bowled brilliantly for India and took three wickets in form of Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

Brief scores: India 225 in 43.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49, Sanju Samson 46; Akila Dananjaya 3/44, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/59) lost to Sri Lanka 227-7 in 39 overs (Avishka Fernando 76, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 65; Rahul Chahar 3/54, Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 3 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Well played Sri Lanka, completely outplayed India 🙏 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 23, 2021

When it comes to debutantes, Indian players never disappoint you. Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Chahar were to the point in 3rd ODI! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/0LeAHpHKn5 — I'm Sangram (@TheSangram18) July 23, 2021

Two impressive debutants in bowling unit for India: Rahul Chahar 3/54(10) & Chetan Sakariya 2/34(8). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2021

Congratulations Team India on the series win. Away wins always special🇮🇳😊 Set batsmen not making it big cost us today. That's where they can learn from @ImRo45 and @imVkohli. Dropped catches, 25+ extras hurt too. Congrats on today's win @OfficialSLC 👏🏻 They needed this. #SLvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

Them Chahar brothers sure love a spicy finish …. Very well bowled @rdchahar1 #IndvSL — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 23, 2021

Despite five debutantes, Team India nearly pulled out the third odi. Result doesn't matter but the fighting spirit shown by boys does. So many positive from #INDvsSL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 23, 2021

Had it not been for a missed stumping and dropped catch, Rahul Chahar would have already had five in the innings! #SLvIND — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) July 23, 2021

Finally a win for Sri Lanka. Oh for some imagination in that 2nd ODI by the Sri Lankans! It could have been the series. But still plenty of positives to carry forward for them. Congratulations to @dasunshanaka1 and the lads. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 23, 2021

A win .. A win … A win for SL #SlvInd Well done on hanging in there and getting over the line .. Relief indeed .. but a win would bring belief and more to work with than when the series began. — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 23, 2021

76 runs 👏

4 fours ⚡

1 six 🔥 Avishka Fernando is the Player of the Match!#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/4PWi7idRuM — ICC (@ICC) July 23, 2021

Bowlers fought hard but there just weren’t enough runs to defend. India win the series 2️⃣-1️⃣. 🏆 Onto the T20Is! 👊🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/arkLWkc6cL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 23, 2021

Sri Lanka win🎉 🇱🇰 defeat India by 3 wickets with 48 balls to spare 🙌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/XLPvpJS6nh — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 23, 2021