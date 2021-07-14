Twitter Reactions: James Vince’s ton outclasses Babar Azam’s record hundred as England whitewash Pakistan

Pakistan succumbed to defeat against the second-string England team in the third and last ODI, failing to avoid an embarrassing clean sweep 0-3.

James Vince’s maiden hundred and a quickfire half-century from Lewis Gregory powered the English side to a stunning three-wicket win at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

After losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series, Babar Azam & Co. tried to make a strong comeback. Captain Babar smashed his career-best score of 158 as the visitors posted 331-9 on the board after being sent in to bat.

In replay, Vince scored a 95-ball 102 and the depleted England line-up chased down the mammoth total in 48 overs with three wickets in hand.

Brief scores: Pakistan 331-9 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 158, Mohammad Rizwan 78; Brydon Carse 5/61) lost to England 332-7 in 48 overs (James Vince 102, Lewis Gregory 77; Haris Rauf 4/65) by 3 wickets.

Both teams will now take on each other in a three-match T20I series starting from July 16.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

This England white ball set up has been outstanding for 5 yrs but I think this last week has proven the culture they have developed across the whole of English cricket has created a foundation for white ball success for many years … Great to watch … #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 13, 2021

That is some series win for @englandcricket. Great to see those given the opportunity grasp it with both hands! Thrilled for all of them. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be disappointed (to put it mildly). They squandered a really good opportunity. #ENGvPAK — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 13, 2021

Well done to @ECB_cricket for putting on a great show. Esp @vincey14 today was phenomenal and his partnership with Gregory was the cherry on top. This is the depth one should have in their back up! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 13, 2021

Even 400 won’t have sufficed with such sloppy fielding, Pakistan. And no excuses for unimaginative bowling. Almost as if Pakistan had no plan, no fizz. Well done England #ENGvPAK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 13, 2021

This generation of cricketers are a joke 😍 Stokesy’s babes formed overnight 👏#ENGvPAK #BlueForBob pic.twitter.com/lXrrj6jzeN — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 13, 2021

Eoin Morgan has spoken regularly about England’s need for more middle order depth. Lewis Gregory has certainly made his case in this series. Been Somerset’s finisher for a number of seasons and now giving it a good go for England. — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) July 13, 2021

Pakistan's win percentage against Top 4 ODI teams (Aus, Eng, Ind, NZ) in the last five years is only 18.42%. They have won only 7 out of 38 matches. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

Try telling the 20,000 nervous wrecks at Edgbaston this is a 'dead rubber'. What an extraordinary game of cricket. The highest aggregate score at this ground. Whoever wins…this has been one of the best games of ODI cricket we've seen in a while. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/aUaPbQgmL8 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 13, 2021

I’m a *fan* of this England side. Thank you for a fantastic fight, and for brilliantly exposing Pakistan’s deeper problems. — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) July 13, 2021

3-0 victory with the second-and-a-bit team goes down as one of England's biggest achievements in the last six years. Not for the magnitude of the win per se, but for what it represents – a reinvention of an entire cricketing culture, a philosophy built on Eoin Morgan's vision. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 13, 2021

As series wins go… This one is up there 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/bxfYdzpa19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2021

Just home … the crowd today … absolutely outstanding… a privilege to be a part of it 👍👍👍👏👏👏 — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 13, 2021