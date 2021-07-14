Twitter Reactions: James Vince’s ton outclasses Babar Azam’s record hundred as England whitewash Pakistan

  • England sweep series after their highest run-chase at Edgbaston.

  • England won the third ODI by 3 wickets.


James Vince, Babar Azam (Pic Source: Twitter)
Pakistan succumbed to defeat against the second-string England team in the third and last ODI, failing to avoid an embarrassing clean sweep 0-3.

James Vince’s maiden hundred and a quickfire half-century from Lewis Gregory powered the English side to a stunning three-wicket win at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

After losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series, Babar Azam & Co. tried to make a strong comeback. Captain Babar smashed his career-best score of 158 as the visitors posted 331-9 on the board after being sent in to bat.

In replay, Vince scored a 95-ball 102 and the depleted England line-up chased down the mammoth total in 48 overs with three wickets in hand.

Brief scores: Pakistan 331-9 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 158, Mohammad Rizwan 78; Brydon Carse 5/61) lost to England 332-7 in 48 overs (James Vince 102, Lewis Gregory 77; Haris Rauf 4/65) by 3 wickets.

Both teams will now take on each other in a three-match T20I series starting from July 16.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

