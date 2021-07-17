Twitter reactions: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock hit tons as South Africa hammer Ireland in 3rd ODI

  • South Africa defeated Ireland in the 3rd ODI to level the series.

  • Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock smashed incredible centuries.

South Africa beat Ireland in 3rd ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock dominated the proceedings in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series as the visitors crushed Ireland in Dublin to register their first victory of the tour.

Malan was the main highlight of the match as he smashed the fourth highest score in South Africa’s ODI history. The right-handed batsman scored a scintillating 177 not out to helo his side level the series. He hit as many as 16 fours and 6 sixes during his 169-ball stay at the crease.

Malan fell only 11 runs short of Proteas highest individual scorer in the 50-over format – Gary Kirstens record innings of unbeaten 188.

Malan was well supported by his partner-in-crime, De Kock, who smashed his 16th ODI century. The duo put together a breathtaking opening stand of 225 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman ended up scoring 120 from 91 deliveries as South Africa eventually posted 346/4 on the board in their allotted 50 overs.

Joshua Little was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. He bagged two wickets for 53 runs in nine overs.

Chasing the mammoth total, the hosts got bundled out for 276 in 47.1 overs, losing the contest by 70 runs. The Irish side was struggling at 92/6 when Simi Singh and Curtis Campher did their best to steady the innings and got their team out of trouble. The pair stretched a crucial 104-runs partnership for the seventh wicket.

While Campher was removed by Andile Phehlukwayo for a well-made 54 runs, Simi stayed at his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. He did not get enough support from other batters as the touring party packed Ireland’s innings for 276. During the process, Simi smashed his maiden century and stayed unbeaten on 100 from 91 deliveries.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/46) and Phehlukwayo (3/56) picked up three wickets each for South Africa. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/51) also shined with the ball and claimed two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

