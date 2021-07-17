Twitter reactions: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock hit tons as South Africa hammer Ireland in 3rd ODI

South Africa openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock dominated the proceedings in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series as the visitors crushed Ireland in Dublin to register their first victory of the tour.

Malan was the main highlight of the match as he smashed the fourth highest score in South Africa’s ODI history. The right-handed batsman scored a scintillating 177 not out to helo his side level the series. He hit as many as 16 fours and 6 sixes during his 169-ball stay at the crease.

Malan fell only 11 runs short of Proteas highest individual scorer in the 50-over format – Gary Kirsten‘s record innings of unbeaten 188.

Malan was well supported by his partner-in-crime, De Kock, who smashed his 16th ODI century. The duo put together a breathtaking opening stand of 225 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman ended up scoring 120 from 91 deliveries as South Africa eventually posted 346/4 on the board in their allotted 50 overs.

Joshua Little was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. He bagged two wickets for 53 runs in nine overs.

Chasing the mammoth total, the hosts got bundled out for 276 in 47.1 overs, losing the contest by 70 runs. The Irish side was struggling at 92/6 when Simi Singh and Curtis Campher did their best to steady the innings and got their team out of trouble. The pair stretched a crucial 104-runs partnership for the seventh wicket.

While Campher was removed by Andile Phehlukwayo for a well-made 54 runs, Simi stayed at his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. He did not get enough support from other batters as the touring party packed Ireland’s innings for 276. During the process, Simi smashed his maiden century and stayed unbeaten on 100 from 91 deliveries.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/46) and Phehlukwayo (3/56) picked up three wickets each for South Africa. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/51) also shined with the ball and claimed two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 70 RUNS Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo grabbed 3-wickets each as the bowlers backed up a superb batting display to ensure the #Proteas claimed victory in the 3rd ODI against @cricketireland to share the series 1-1#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YT3fpM2ag8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 16, 2021

The aggregate runs (297) by the South Africans (Janneman Malan 177* + Quinton de Kock 120) today is the 7th highest by an opening pair in ODIs.

The highest agg is the 349 by West Indians (John Campbell 179 + Shai Hope 170) also against Ireland at Dublin on 5 May 2019.#IREvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 16, 2021

Fewest innings taken by a player to record a 150+ score in ODI career:-

5 – John Cambpell

6 – Janneman Malan Both recorded the top-2 highest scores against Ireland men during their innings.#IREvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 16, 2021

South Africa with Quinton de Kock is an altogether different side. #IREvSA — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) July 16, 2021

👀: 120 (91)

🆚: IRE 𝐓𝐎𝐏 knock at the 𝐓𝐎𝐏 of the innings for 🇿🇦, Quinton de Kock registered his 1️⃣6️⃣th ODI ton at Dublin today 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IREvSA @QuinnyDeKock69 @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/WhuxMl5cnm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 16, 2021

Simi Singh becomes the first player to score an ODI century batting at #8 or below.

Goes past 95* each by Chris Woakes vs SL in 2016 and Sam Curran vs India earlier this year.#IREvSA https://t.co/RdXrAf2Oeg — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 16, 2021

SA win the final ODI by 70 runs and tie the series 1-1 Stellar knock by Simi Singh to finish on 100* Excellent series, Ireland really gave SA a challenge#IREvSA — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 16, 2021

Janeman Malan is a Serious talent from South Africa .. I am not saying this Only because of this inning .. but in his each appearance he looked superb even in tough conditions too .. #IREvSA @CricCrazyJohns — Sanu Tripathi (@sanutripathi771) July 16, 2021

Marvelous knock from Janneman Malan, 177 unbeaten in 169 balls with 16 fours and 6 sixes. He accelerated well towards the end after sluggish century, an innings to remember for him. What a start he's having to his ODI career, average over 100 now in his career. pic.twitter.com/QHOcxHPm7L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2021

Janneman Malan finishes on a magnificent 177 not out off 169 balls, South Africa's 4th highest ODI score ever.

Has put the Proteas in charge & this young man is clearly someone they can back for the future. — Ken Borland (@KenBorland) July 16, 2021

#IREvSA Janneman Malan could not have made a bigger statement. Well played young man, 177 (169). — Carl Lewis (@Carl_LewisZA) July 16, 2021

100 on number eight by Simi Singh for Ireland .. but South Africa won comfortably.. big daddy hundred by Janneman Malan and 120 by De Kock… #SAvIRE — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 16, 2021