Twitter reactions: Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley propel England to series-clinching win over India

  • England Women defeated India Women in 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

  • Kate Cross bowled brilliantly and picked up a five-wicket haul.

Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley (Image Source: Twitter)
England Women defeated India Women in the second One-Day International (ODI) and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

Kate Cross’ five-wicket haul and Sophia Dunkley’s fighting half-century guided the English team to victory with one match left in the series.

Chasing a paltry target of 222, the hosts were struggling at one stage when they lost five wickets for 133 in 29 overs. However, then Sophia and Katherine Brunt took the team out of hot waters and steadied the ship. The duo went on to form an unbeaten 92-run stand for the sixth wicket to make sure that Heather Knight-led side cross the finish line.

Sophia scored 73 not out off 81 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, including a six. On the other hand, Brunt made an unbeaten 33 from 46 balls, including three boundaries. Apart from the pair, opener Lauren Winfield Hill also made a valuable contribution with 42 runs off 57 deliveries.

Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking two wickets for 63 runs in her quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, Cross completely dominated the proceedings and helped her side bundle out the visitors at a below-par score of 221 runs. The Lancashire bowler picked up a five-wicket haul for 34 runs in her quota of 10 overs. She bagged prized scalps of Smriti Mandhana (22), Jemima Rodrigues (8), Harmanpreet Kaur (19), Deepti Sharma (5) and Sneh Rana (5).

Apart from Cross, Sophie Ecclestone also impressed with her bowling. She took three scalps for 33 in her quota of 10 overs, including 2 maidens.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj was once again the only standout player in the batting line-up. She scored a much-needed half-century and held her end for as much as possible. Mithali scored 59 runs from 92 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

