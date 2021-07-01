Twitter reactions: Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley propel England to series-clinching win over India

England Women defeated India Women in the second One-Day International (ODI) and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

Kate Cross’ five-wicket haul and Sophia Dunkley’s fighting half-century guided the English team to victory with one match left in the series.

Chasing a paltry target of 222, the hosts were struggling at one stage when they lost five wickets for 133 in 29 overs. However, then Sophia and Katherine Brunt took the team out of hot waters and steadied the ship. The duo went on to form an unbeaten 92-run stand for the sixth wicket to make sure that Heather Knight-led side cross the finish line.

Sophia scored 73 not out off 81 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, including a six. On the other hand, Brunt made an unbeaten 33 from 46 balls, including three boundaries. Apart from the pair, opener Lauren Winfield Hill also made a valuable contribution with 42 runs off 57 deliveries.

Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking two wickets for 63 runs in her quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, Cross completely dominated the proceedings and helped her side bundle out the visitors at a below-par score of 221 runs. The Lancashire bowler picked up a five-wicket haul for 34 runs in her quota of 10 overs. She bagged prized scalps of Smriti Mandhana (22), Jemima Rodrigues (8), Harmanpreet Kaur (19), Deepti Sharma (5) and Sneh Rana (5).

Apart from Cross, Sophie Ecclestone also impressed with her bowling. She took three scalps for 33 in her quota of 10 overs, including 2 maidens.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj was once again the only standout player in the batting line-up. She scored a much-needed half-century and held her end for as much as possible. Mithali scored 59 runs from 92 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congrats @katecross16 – the epitome of hard graft, determination and persistence – and getting rewards at the end of it. What an inspiration 👊👊 to @dunkleysophia as well who is an absolute star ⭐️ #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 30, 2021

Sophia Dunkley surely is the next superstar in world cricket. Scored a fifty on debut in Test cricket. Scored a fifty when she batted for the first time in ODIs. Scored runs when her team needs the most — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 30, 2021

Hats off to Sophia Dunkley, a knock of class, composure and experience well beyond what she actually has at international level. She won that game from a position it was in the balance #bbccricket #EngInd — Dr James Pope (@JamesPope10) June 30, 2021

How good is Sophia Dunkley, though?! Looks as if she's played a hundred ODIs rather than two #ENGvIND — Ffion Wynne (@ffionwynne1) June 30, 2021

Half century on Test debut and a half century in her first ODI innings. Sophia Dunkley is bossing it. #ENGvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 30, 2021

Mithali Raj, on her favourite ground outside India, now has 14 ODI 50s in England. More than Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (13 each). From the legend that is @onebillionrs #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) June 30, 2021

England seal the ODI series with win in 2nd ODI.#ENGWvINDW Scorecard: https://t.co/PyE3GWz6an pic.twitter.com/eexBk5dHe3 — Cricket Times (@CricketTimesHQ) July 1, 2021

Katherine Brunt is such an asset to England’s team balance: incisive ‘talismanic’ new ball bowler and equally capable of the counter-attack, late-in-the-day slog or digging in with the bat at number 7 👑 #ENGvIND | #ENGWvINDW — Herb Acius (@Na1ecz) June 30, 2021

A nerve-wracking run chase at times but we seal the ODI part of the series!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9wI7TvYahp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2021

That's the summary of the 2nd WODI. A spirited fightback by #TeamIndia but it wasn't enough. England win by 5 wickets. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vdvxebGS72 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 30, 2021

What a run-chase by England, chasing 222 runs & England was 92 for 4 from 21.4 overs then 22-year-old Sophia Dunkley scored unbeaten 73 from 81 balls including 5 fours & 1 six & helped England win by 5 wickets & take 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nnXc80LKEi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2021