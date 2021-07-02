Twitter reactions: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo power West Indies to level T20I series against South Africa

  • West Indies defeated South Africa in the 4th T20I on Thursday.

  • Kieron Pollard was named 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire half-century.

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo (Image Source: Twitter)
In the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match leg at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, West Indies defeated South Africa to level the series 2-2.

Put to bat first, the hosts posted 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering knock by skipper Kieron Pollard. The Trinidadian led his troops from the front and took his team to a competitive total after losing six wickets for just 101 in 15.3 overs.

Pollard activated his classic beast mode and completely changed the course of the match. He took Proteas bowlers to the cleaners by smashing unbeaten 51 from just 25 deliveries.

Apart from Polly, Lendl Simmons also contributed well at the top with a crucial 34-ball 47. He slammed eight boundaries, including five maximums and kept the run-rate alive despite the fall of wickets from the other end.

For South Africa, yet again George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi exhibited top-class bowling to put brakes on the run-flow in the middle-overs. While Linde picked up two scalps for 16 runs, Shamsi also bagged a couple by giving away only 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In response, the visitors could only manage to reach 149/9, losing the contest by 21 runs. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star of the night with the ball. He picked up a four-wicket haul for just 19 runs in his 4 overs.

Bravo provided the most important breakthrough for the home team when he dismissed Proteas opener, Quinton de Kock. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman stayed alive till the 18th over and scored 60 runs off 43 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

After de Kock, Aiden Markram was the second-highest run-scorer for the tourists, with 20 runs off 20 deliveries.

The series decider will now take place at the same venue on Saturday (July 03).

Brief Score: West Indies 167/6 (Kieron Pollard 51*, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/13) beat South Africa 146/9 (Quinton de Kock 60, Dwayne Bravo 4/19) by 21 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

