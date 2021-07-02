Twitter reactions: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo power West Indies to level T20I series against South Africa

In the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match leg at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, West Indies defeated South Africa to level the series 2-2.

Put to bat first, the hosts posted 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering knock by skipper Kieron Pollard. The Trinidadian led his troops from the front and took his team to a competitive total after losing six wickets for just 101 in 15.3 overs.

Pollard activated his classic beast mode and completely changed the course of the match. He took Proteas bowlers to the cleaners by smashing unbeaten 51 from just 25 deliveries.

Apart from Polly, Lendl Simmons also contributed well at the top with a crucial 34-ball 47. He slammed eight boundaries, including five maximums and kept the run-rate alive despite the fall of wickets from the other end.

For South Africa, yet again George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi exhibited top-class bowling to put brakes on the run-flow in the middle-overs. While Linde picked up two scalps for 16 runs, Shamsi also bagged a couple by giving away only 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In response, the visitors could only manage to reach 149/9, losing the contest by 21 runs. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star of the night with the ball. He picked up a four-wicket haul for just 19 runs in his 4 overs.

Bravo provided the most important breakthrough for the home team when he dismissed Proteas opener, Quinton de Kock. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman stayed alive till the 18th over and scored 60 runs off 43 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

After de Kock, Aiden Markram was the second-highest run-scorer for the tourists, with 20 runs off 20 deliveries.

The series decider will now take place at the same venue on Saturday (July 03).

Brief Score: West Indies 167/6 (Kieron Pollard 51*, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/13) beat South Africa 146/9 (Quinton de Kock 60, Dwayne Bravo 4/19) by 21 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Good win @windiescricket …. Energy is such a serious thing in cricket WI finish super strong took it into their bowling while SA where still shell-shock from Pollard crazy hitting wow 💪🏾 #WIvsSA — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 1, 2021

Right then. Windies have enough to hustle. Legendary stuff from the T20 🐐 Kieron Pollard. Clutch max.#WIvsSA — Srinath (@srinathb) July 1, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | @windiescricket WIN BY 21 RUNS The West Indies have fought their way back into the series after claiming a 21-run victory in the 4th T20I to keep the series alive#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/DpVJijxdAP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 1, 2021

West Indies win the fourth T20 against South Africa, bringing the series level at 2-2. Dwayne Bravo the pick of the bowlers returning career-best T20I figures of 4/19 👏 #WIvSA | https://t.co/wTIFZJ0Tbn pic.twitter.com/7C9Kps1tSD — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard in the 4th T20I: 51* off 25 balls (2 fours, 5 sixes)

1/24 in 4 overs (Conceded 1 four) No other captain scored a fifty at 200+ strike rate and had an economy of 6 or less across four overs in the same T20I. #WIvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 1, 2021

West Indies opening bowlers today:-

Chris Gayle – 41y 283d

Fidel Edwards – 39y 145d Never before in men's T20Is, both opening bowlers of a full-member team were at least 34 years old.#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 1, 2021

Captain, leader, Kieron Pollard. West Indies under pressure and he stands up, they were 70 for 4 from 10.5 overs then Pollard smashed 51* runs from just 25 balls including 2 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 204. What a player, Legend in T20. #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/nZ2pBWZpkI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2021

Well played Kieron Pollard! That's a good half century! #WIvSA — EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) July 1, 2021

Fantastic bowling from Dwayne Bravo as gets three in the over and has his career-best T20I figures of 4-19 👏👏 #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/G71RHmnpGC — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard is unreal man — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) July 1, 2021

Valuable innings from the T20 skipper Kieron Pollard with a 21-ball half century against South Africa! West Indies close on 167/6. — Snicholas (@snicholasTT) July 1, 2021

There were many in the Caribbean who said DJ Bravo shouldnt come back to West Indies colours as if we had players who can do what he does. Do not sleep on big match experience in this format. — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 1, 2021