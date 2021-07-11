Twitter Reactions: Lewis Gregory steers England to victory in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

A fine all-round performance by Lewis Gregory and wonderful bowling from Saqib Mahmood took England to victory

in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Saturday. With this win, the Three Lions have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Chasing 248 to win in a game reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain, Pakistan got all-out for 195 in 41 overs.

The 29-year-old Gregory, in just his second international match, struck with his first ball on the way to 3/44 as England won by 52 runs. That followed his valuable knock of 40 and the eighth-wicket partnership of 69 with Brydon Carse (31), in their maiden ODI innings, after England had slumped to 160-7 from 118-3.

“It was a case of trying to bat as deep as possible, build a partnership with Carsey,” Player of the Match Gregory was quoted as saying to the official broadcasters.

“The ball has nibbled a little all day, with the new ball we thought if we can pitch it up then we can take some wickets,” he added.

Brief scores: England 247 in 45.2 overs (Philip Salt 60, James Vince 56; Hasan Ali 5/51) beat Pakistan 195 in 41 overs (Saud Shakeel 56; Lewis Gregory 3/44, Saqib 2/21) by 52 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible 🙌🏻 Looking forward to watching the next game! — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 10, 2021

Looks like it was Pakistan B team & England A team. #ENGvPAK — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 10, 2021

Truly amazing from England. That is a special depth of talent in Whiteball cricket. India, New Zealand and perhaps to a lesser extent Australia have built up a Cadre of talent across different formats that is enviable. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 10, 2021

Pakistan needs a few more players with the heart, self-belief and courage of Hassan Ali #ENGvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 10, 2021

Modern day ODI cricket is all about attack! England didn't relent even after losing 2 early wkts. 🇵🇰 team management needs to understand & implement a purposeful, full of intent plan. At present, this Pakistan side with the present approach will struggle to beat quality sides — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 10, 2021

Pakistan's record against England in bilateral Men's ODIs in the last 10 years Matches 20

Won 2

Lost 17

NR 1

Win% 10.53 One of the two wins was in a dead-rubber match after losing first four ODIs in the 2016 series. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2021

Saud Shakeel demonstrated how to play in these conditions,required run rate of 5.3 was never going to be an issue,just needed better application and the batsmen knowing where their off stump is,disappointing overall by Pak because this was chasable. #ENGvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 10, 2021

#pakvseng So on a Richter scale this defeat would be 15…. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 10, 2021

A win for England yes (& ofc the players), but this is also a series win for the county system, the ECB’s approach to T20 leagues & for the network of scouts headed by James Taylor, Mo Bobat & David Court. In a way wins like this are more impressive than the World Cup. #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 10, 2021

Longer format always helps your skill sets and as a player u find easier to adjust to shorter forms of the game . No rocket science. India and England playing 5 test series before t20 World Cup and we have exchanged a test for 2 t20s. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) July 10, 2021