Twitter Reactions: Lewis Gregory steers England to victory in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • England wins the second ODI against Pakistan by 52 runs, seal series.

  • Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul went in vain.

Twitter Reactions: Lewis Gregory steers England to victory in 2nd ODI against Pakistan
England beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

A fine all-round performance by Lewis Gregory and wonderful bowling from Saqib Mahmood took England to victory
in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Saturday. With this win, the Three Lions have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Chasing 248 to win in a game reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain, Pakistan got all-out for 195 in 41 overs.

The 29-year-old Gregory, in just his second international match, struck with his first ball on the way to 3/44 as England won by 52 runs. That followed his valuable knock of 40 and the eighth-wicket partnership of 69 with Brydon Carse (31), in their maiden ODI innings, after England had slumped to 160-7 from 118-3.

“It was a case of trying to bat as deep as possible, build a partnership with Carsey,” Player of the Match Gregory was quoted as saying to the official broadcasters.

“The ball has nibbled a little all day, with the new ball we thought if we can pitch it up then we can take some wickets,” he added.

Brief scores: England 247 in 45.2 overs (Philip Salt 60, James Vince 56; Hasan Ali 5/51) beat Pakistan 195 in 41 overs (Saud Shakeel 56; Lewis Gregory 3/44, Saqib 2/21) by 52 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement