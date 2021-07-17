Twitter reactions: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan star in Bangladesh’s big win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in 1st ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Bangladesh recorded a dominating 155-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Put to bat first, the visitors posted 276/9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Liton Das was the chief architect behind his team’s competitive total as their middle-order failed to form crucial partnerships.

Liton held his end and kept on scoring runs. He stayed in the middle till the 42nd over and anchored the whole Bangladesh innings. In the process, Liton smashed his ODI career’s fourth century – third against Zimbabwe. The 26-year-old scored 102 runs from 114 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries.

Apart from the wicketkeeper-batsman, Mahmudullah (33), Afif Hossain (45) and Mehidy Hasan (26) chipped in with crucial knocks down the order to take Bangladesh’s total beyond the 270-run mark.

For the hosts, Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers. He bagged a three-wicket haul for 51 runs in nine overs. Blessing Muzarabani (2/47) and Richard Ngarava (2/61) earned a couple of scalps each.

In reply, Zimbabwe batting unit fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for 121 in 28.5 overs and losing the contest by a massive margin of 155 runs. Only Regis Chakabva could show some fight from the home team. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 54 off 51 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with the ball for the touring party, picking up his third fifer in the 50-over format. He removed some big fishes like Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor (24) and top-run getter Chakabwa.

Shakib finished the proceeding with five wickets for 30 runs in 9.5 overs, including three maiden overs. Apart from him, Taskin Ahmed (1/22), Mohammad Saifuddin (1/23), and Shoriful Islam (1/28) claimed one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

