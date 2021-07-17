Twitter reactions: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan star in Bangladesh’s big win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh recorded a dominating 155-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Put to bat first, the visitors posted 276/9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Liton Das was the chief architect behind his team’s competitive total as their middle-order failed to form crucial partnerships.

Liton held his end and kept on scoring runs. He stayed in the middle till the 42nd over and anchored the whole Bangladesh innings. In the process, Liton smashed his ODI career’s fourth century – third against Zimbabwe. The 26-year-old scored 102 runs from 114 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries.

Apart from the wicketkeeper-batsman, Mahmudullah (33), Afif Hossain (45) and Mehidy Hasan (26) chipped in with crucial knocks down the order to take Bangladesh’s total beyond the 270-run mark.

For the hosts, Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers. He bagged a three-wicket haul for 51 runs in nine overs. Blessing Muzarabani (2/47) and Richard Ngarava (2/61) earned a couple of scalps each.

In reply, Zimbabwe batting unit fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for 121 in 28.5 overs and losing the contest by a massive margin of 155 runs. Only Regis Chakabva could show some fight from the home team. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 54 off 51 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with the ball for the touring party, picking up his third fifer in the 50-over format. He removed some big fishes like Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor (24) and top-run getter Chakabwa.

Shakib finished the proceeding with five wickets for 30 runs in 9.5 overs, including three maiden overs. Apart from him, Taskin Ahmed (1/22), Mohammad Saifuddin (1/23), and Shoriful Islam (1/28) claimed one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Five-wicket haul for Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in the first ODI and continue their domination in this format – Liton Das scored 102 from 114 balls including 8 fours was the star performer with bat. #ZIMvBAN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 270 wickets. * Mashrafe has taken one wicket for Asia XI, so Shakib has to take 271 wickets to be highest wicket-taker in ODIs among Bangladeshi bowlers.#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/QZDE9BvHvC — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) July 16, 2021

Liton Das century 💯 Shakib Al Hasan five-for 🔥 Bangladesh go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series with a comprehensive 155-run victory over Zimbabwe 👏#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/ljgbBaMYnO — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Most wickets for Bangladesh in ODIs:-

274 – Shakib Al Hasan

269 – Mashrafe Mortaza

207 – Abdul Razzaq

129 – Rubel Hossain

124 – Mustafizur Rahman All subcontinent teams except Pakistan have a spinner as their leading ODI wicket taker.#ZIMvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 16, 2021

A brilliant century from Liton Das and 45 from Afif Hossain but not much else as Bangladesh make 276-9 #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/Q3IK7SLLAh — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 16, 2021

Least % of boundary runs in a 100+ knock for Bangladesh in ODIs : 29.35 M Ashraful v UAE 2008

29.62 Shakib Al Hasan v PAK 2008

31.37 Liton Das v ZIM 2021

32.00 Mushfiqur Rahim v SL 2021#ZIMvBAN — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) July 16, 2021