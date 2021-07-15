Twitter reactions: Mitchell Marsh’s all-round heroics help Australia avoid clean sweep against West Indies

  • Australia defeated West Indies in the 4th T20I in St Lucia.

  • Mitchell Marsh was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

All-round Mitchell Marsh help Australia pip West Indies in 4th T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
A career-best performance from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh helped Australia to their maiden victory in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies on Thursday. Marsh lit up the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia with both bat and ball in the 4th T20I to assist his side to avoid the series whitewash.

Opting to bat first, the visitors posted 189/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to crucial knocks by captain Aaron Finch and star of the night Marsh. The duo put together a vital 114-run partnership for the second wicket – Australia’s 10th largest stand in T20Is.

While Finch scored 53 off 37 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes, Marsh stunned with 75 from 44 deliveries – his highest individual score in the shortest format at the international level. The Western Australian smashed 10 boundaries, including 6 sixes, during his breathtaking knock.

However, Australia’s middle-order again disappointed as they ended up losing four wickets for 20 runs following Finch’s dismissal. Alex Carey was sent back on the duck while Moises Henriques and Ashton Turner were removed for six runs each. Senior T20 specialist Daniel Christian provided some late fireworks, scoring 22 off 14 balls to take Australia’s total to 189/6.

In reply, the hosts started pretty well after Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis added 62 runs for the opening wicket. But Marsh and Adam Zampa came for the rescue and completely turned the game on its head.

Marsh claimed three wickets for 24 in his quota of 4 overs, including the 16th over, where he picked up two wickets in two balls to shift the momentum towards the visiting side. Zampa, on the other hand, bagged a couple for 20 in 4 overs.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side needed 36 off the last two overs, and Andre Russell and Fabian Allen sent shockwaves to the Aussie unit by hitting four maximums to Riley Meredith, who came to bowl the penultimate over. But eventually, the home team fell four runs short of the target as experienced lad Mitchell Starc showed all his experience in the final over to make sure Australia defend 189 runs.

