Twitter Reactions: Mithali Raj breaks run-scoring record in last-over thriller against England

Mithali Raj created a new batting record on Saturday as she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket across formats, surpassing former England skipper Charlotte Edwards.

Raj and Edwards are the only two batters to reach the 10,000-run mark in women’s international cricket and the India captain climbed to the top by leaving behind Edwards’ tally of 10,273 runs.

In the third and final ODI against England, Mithali scored an unbeaten half-century, 75 not out, to hand her team a consolation win in the three-match series.

Mithali’s record knock helped India Women in chasing down the 220-run target with four wickets in hand. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

After being rewarded as the ‘Player of the Match’, Mithali said that she wanted to stay in the middle till the end and win the match for her team.

“I never gave up in the middle. It’s being in the middle, because you can’t win the match sitting out in the dugout. I wanted to win the game for the team,” Mithali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Highest run-getters in International cricket: Men's cricket – Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs)

Women's cricket – Mithali Raj (10278* runs) Both Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj made their Indian debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days. #ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 3, 2021

Loved that. The innings that was required today. The only thing that was missing was a Mithali mic-drop, tbh… #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NtqR0K1Y5z — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) July 3, 2021

Role models & Significant others are needed in every facet of our lives, there couldn’t be a bigger inspiration than #MithaliRaj for young Indian women cricketers pic.twitter.com/cHPQ2dqB5U — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 4, 2021

Mithali Raj surpasses former England skipper Charlotte Edwards #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/7TOgDOmXRC — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) July 4, 2021

What a champion @M_Raj03. Simply the best. So calm, so sure in a run-chase. No big celebration, no theatrics, just a job finished. Superstar of the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2021

Highest run scorer in women's cricket!

Three consecutive fifties!

Won game for India single-handedly!@M_Raj03 right now: 😄#ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/NkYULD5JRa — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2021

38-year-old, Captain, run-chase, scored 75*(86), won the Player of the match, A day to remember for Fantastic Mithali Raj. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2021

Mithali Raj 🐐 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 3, 2021

Mithali Raj shows that in our excitement over young talent, we shouldn't lose patience with our experienced stars. Encourage youth but don't write off seniors, one of cricket's oldest lessons. @M_Raj03 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2021

This is the 1200th ODI match in Women's cricket. Mithali Raj debuted in 298th ODI while Jhulan Goswami debuted in 382nd ODI. Both went on to play in the 400th, 500th, 600th ODI match as well. Mithali played in the 300th ODI match too.#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #cricket — Krithika (@krithika0808) July 3, 2021