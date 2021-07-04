Twitter Reactions: Mithali Raj breaks run-scoring record in last-over thriller against England

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Mithali Raj became leading run-scorer across formats in women's international cricket.

  • Mithali surpassed England skipper Charlotte Edwards's tally of 10,237 runs.

Twitter Reactions: Mithali Raj breaks run-scoring record in last-over thriller against England
Mithali Raj (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Mithali Raj created a new batting record on Saturday as she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket across formats, surpassing former England skipper Charlotte Edwards.

Raj and Edwards are the only two batters to reach the 10,000-run mark in women’s international cricket and the India captain climbed to the top by leaving behind Edwards’ tally of 10,273 runs.

In the third and final ODI against England, Mithali scored an unbeaten half-century, 75 not out, to hand her team a consolation win in the three-match series.

Mithali’s record knock helped India Women in chasing down the 220-run target with four wickets in hand. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

After being rewarded as the ‘Player of the Match’, Mithali said that she wanted to stay in the middle till the end and win the match for her team.

“I never gave up in the middle. It’s being in the middle, because you can’t win the match sitting out in the dugout. I wanted to win the game for the team,” Mithali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Mithali Raj, Twitter Reactions, Women Cricket

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement