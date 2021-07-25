Twitter reactions: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder steer West Indies to series-levelling win over Australia

West Indies defeated Australia in the second (rescheduled) One-Day International (ODI) to level the series on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder smashed half-centuries at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados, to guide their team to register a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring encounter.

Chasing a paltry target of 188, the hosts had lost five wickets for 72 runs in 14.2 overs. Before Australia could further damage the batting unit, Pooran and Holder ruined the plans by forming a game-changing partnership.

The pair went on to add 93 runs for the sixth wicket to bring back West Indies in the match. Riding on the inspiring partnership, the Windies chased down the target in 38 overs. While Holder scored 52 off 69 balls with the help of six boundaries, Pooran remained unbeaten on 59 from 75 deliveries, including two fours and as many maximums.

For the visitors, pacer Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler, picking up a three-wicket haul for just 26 runs in his quota of 10 overs, including one maiden. Apart from the left-armer, Adam Zampa bagged a couple for 43 runs from nine overs.

Earlier, Australia, after opting to bat first, got bundled out for 187 in 47.1 overs. Number 10 batter Wes Agar was the highest scorer in Aussie innings. The 24-year-old scored 41 runs off 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Matthew Wade (36 off 68) and Zampa (36 off 62) were the second-highest run-getter in the Australian innings. For the home team, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph were the pick of the bowlers. While Hosein bagged three scalps for 30 in 10 overs, Joseph took three wickets for 39 from 8.1 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

West Indies take out a rollercoaster second ODI by four wickets thanks to a match turning stand between Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder. It's all to play for in the series decider.#WIvAUS | https://t.co/iuzdJVUBXJ pic.twitter.com/RPbLqErc5G — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2021

More than anything else, the stats that Jason Holder’s career needs to be judged on are the number of crises he’s averted for @windiescricket in both Tests and ODIs #WIvAUS #CrisisMan — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 25, 2021

The CG Insurance Player of the Match goes to @nicholas_47 for his crucial contribution with the bat! 🌴 🏏👏🏽#WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/o1On9qhv3m — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2021





Series all tied up at Kensington Oval with one more to go. Pleased for Akeal Hosein, Holder, Joseph and Pooran. This will be a nice boost for them that was needed. Fascinating to watch Mitch Starc bowling as he has been in the last few games. A real difference maker. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 25, 2021

West Indies too good for the Aussies today. Winning by 4 wickets. Congratulations. The series is now level! The third match, which will be the decider, will be played in two days! Can't wait. #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 25, 2021

Highest percentage of wickets taken bowled in men's ODIs (min: 50 bowleds):- 38.7% – MITCHELL STARC

36.3% – Waqar Younis

35.0% – Wasim Akram

34.8% – Shoaib Akhtar

31.2% – Kapil Dev#WIvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 24, 2021

WI won by 4 wickets and leveled the series with fifties from Pooran & Holder after Australia were bundled out for 187 #WIvAUS — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 25, 2021

Adam Zampa bowing with more confidence and authority today. He has taken 2/24 from his seven overs.#WIvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) July 25, 2021

Something poetic about the fact when you pick an Agar for Australia it doesn’t matter how low you put them, they overachieve with the bat. Wes Agar had 63 List A runs before today. He just made his highest List A score and almost 40% of his career total in one knock. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 24, 2021

After not taking a wicket in any limited-overs cricket for four-and-a-half years, Ashton Turner has just taken two balls to dismiss one of the best ODI batters in the world — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) July 24, 2021

Well, we have a series decider. Excellent partnership between Holder and Pooran steers WI home to win by 4 wickets. We might learn quite a bit about these two sides in the third match. #WIvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 25, 2021