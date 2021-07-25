Twitter reactions: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder steer West Indies to series-levelling win over Australia

Posted On / /
  • West Indies beat Australia in the second ODI in Barbados.

  • Nicholas Pooran was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

West Indies beat Australia in the 2nd ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
West Indies defeated Australia in the second (rescheduled) One-Day International (ODI) to level the series on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder smashed half-centuries at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados, to guide their team to register a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring encounter.

Chasing a paltry target of 188, the hosts had lost five wickets for 72 runs in 14.2 overs. Before Australia could further damage the batting unit, Pooran and Holder ruined the plans by forming a game-changing partnership.

The pair went on to add 93 runs for the sixth wicket to bring back West Indies in the match. Riding on the inspiring partnership, the Windies chased down the target in 38 overs. While Holder scored 52 off 69 balls with the help of six boundaries, Pooran remained unbeaten on 59 from 75 deliveries, including two fours and as many maximums.

For the visitors, pacer Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler, picking up a three-wicket haul for just 26 runs in his quota of 10 overs, including one maiden. Apart from the left-armer, Adam Zampa bagged a couple for 43 runs from nine overs.

Earlier, Australia, after opting to bat first, got bundled out for 187 in 47.1 overs. Number 10 batter Wes Agar was the highest scorer in Aussie innings. The 24-year-old scored 41 runs off 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Matthew Wade (36 off 68) and Zampa (36 off 62) were the second-highest run-getter in the Australian innings. For the home team, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph were the pick of the bowlers. While Hosein bagged three scalps for 30 in 10 overs, Joseph took three wickets for 39 from 8.1 overs.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
