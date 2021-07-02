Twitter reactions: Sam Curran, Eoin Morgan star in England’s series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

  • England defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday.

  • Sam Curran was named 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding bowling.

Sam Curran, Eoin Morgan (Image Source: Twitter)
Sam Curran claimed his best figures before England captain Eoin Morgan shined with the bat as World Champions England cruised to a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international at the Oval on Thursday.

Chasing the target of 242, the hosts managed to complete their task with seven overs to spare. Morgan top-scored with scintillating 75 not out off 83 balls, including eight fours and a six. He was well supported by senior batter Joe Root, who remained unbeaten on 68 from 87 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

The pair of Morgan and Root added an unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket to take their side over the finish line. Apart from the experienced duo, the openers also did a tremendous job and dominated the proceedings.

Jason Roy, who was making a comeback in the side after a hamstring injury, gave his team a flying start by forming a 75-run partnership for the opening wicket with Jonny Bairstow. Roy scored 60 runs off 52 balls, while Bairstow could only manage to hit 29 runs.

Earlier, Curran completely destroyed the Sri Lankan batting order, picking up his first-ever five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Curran removed the top three batters, Pathum Nissanka (5), Kusal Perera (0), and Avishka Fernando (2), to reduce the visitors to 12/3. Then, the left-armer dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga (26) and Chamika Karunaratne (21) to complete his fifer in the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka took their side out of hot waters and steadied the ship. The duo put together a vital partnership of 78 runs for the sixth wicket to help Sri Lanka reach a competitive total.

Dhananjaya missed out from scoring a remarkable hundred by only nine runs as David Willey dismissed him in the 35th over. Willey didn’t just stop there as he sent back Shanaka too in the 45th over. Willey went on to take a 4-fer for 64 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

