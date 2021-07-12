Twitter reactions: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma shine as India Women beat England Women in 2nd T20I

  • India Women defeated England Women in the 2nd T20I to keep the series alive.

  • Deepti Sharma was named 'Player of the Match' for her all-round performance.

Twitter reactions: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma shine as India Women beat England Women in 2nd T20I
Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma help India level the series (Image Source: Twitter)
India Women defeated England Women by eight runs in the 2nd T20I at County Ground in Hove to level the ongoing three-match series.

Put to bat first; the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 148/4 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma was the main highlight in the Indian batting unit. She scored 48 off 38 deliveries. The explosive right-handed batter smashed eight fours and a six, including five fours on the trot in Katherine Brunt‘s over.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet made valuable contributions of 24 not out and 31, respectively, to take India to a competitive total.

In reply, England were comfortable at one stage when they had eight wickets in hand, and the score was 106 in the 14th over. But then, a sudden collapse changed the course of the match, and the hosts could only manage to score 140/8 after 20 overs.

Deepti, who made a vital contribution with the bat, shined with the ball as well. She picked up one wicket in her quota of 4 overs, while conceding only 18 runs. Another star performer with the ball was a senior spinner, Poonam Yadav. The Agra-born bagged a couple of scalps and gave away 17 runs in 4 overs.

England opening batter Tammy Beaumont was the top-sorer for her side. She made 59 runs from 50 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

