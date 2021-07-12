Twitter reactions: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma shine as India Women beat England Women in 2nd T20I

India Women defeated England Women by eight runs in the 2nd T20I at County Ground in Hove to level the ongoing three-match series.

Put to bat first; the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 148/4 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma was the main highlight in the Indian batting unit. She scored 48 off 38 deliveries. The explosive right-handed batter smashed eight fours and a six, including five fours on the trot in Katherine Brunt‘s over.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet made valuable contributions of 24 not out and 31, respectively, to take India to a competitive total.

In reply, England were comfortable at one stage when they had eight wickets in hand, and the score was 106 in the 14th over. But then, a sudden collapse changed the course of the match, and the hosts could only manage to score 140/8 after 20 overs.

Deepti, who made a vital contribution with the bat, shined with the ball as well. She picked up one wicket in her quota of 4 overs, while conceding only 18 runs. Another star performer with the ball was a senior spinner, Poonam Yadav. The Agra-born bagged a couple of scalps and gave away 17 runs in 4 overs.

England opening batter Tammy Beaumont was the top-sorer for her side. She made 59 runs from 50 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I see Shafali Verma is doing *things*. And by *things* I mean *hitting Katherine Brunt for five consecutive boundaries*… 👀 #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 11, 2021

That is it! #TeamIndia pull it back and win the 2nd T20I against England by 8 runs to level the series 1-1. 🎇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/A5JidVJbAP… pic.twitter.com/YReBjMFyGp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2021

Of batters averaging >25 in WT20Is, Verma's career strike rate is >20 more than next best. #ENGvIND • Shafali Verma 145.8

• Sophie Devine 124.3

• Deandra Dottin 123.7

• Beth Mooney 122.5

• Smriti Mandhana 120.8 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) July 11, 2021

Fine win by the Indian Women's team. Fought valiantly when Eng were comfortably placed. Fielding has been top quality.Sneh Rana has been a find of the tour. Kept her cool while bowling the 20th.Many positives.Need intent in batting in middle overs. India were around 15 runs short — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 11, 2021

India win by 8 runs 👊 The visitors mount a stunning comeback in the second T20I to level the series 1-1!

#ENGvIND | https://t.co/ekQqayb1a6 pic.twitter.com/uZ47QZNgti — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

Most sixes in Women's T20Is before turning 18 years old:- 30 – Shafali Verma🇮🇳

3 – Jemimah Rodrigues🇮🇳

3 – Chloe Tryon🇿🇦

3 – Leimara Tastuki🇻🇺#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 11, 2021

2nd T20I: #TeamIndia beat England by 8 runs & level the series 1-1. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oYVuP066cj — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 12, 2021

It does not matter how good your English is if you beat the English in England in a sport invented by the English. The English will find a way to talk to you. Just like they did for Deepti Sharma. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) July 11, 2021

Pulled the match and the series back to level! 💪 Shafali Verma – 48(38)

Poonam Yadav – 2/17#ENGvIND #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

📸: @ICC pic.twitter.com/UAObhrpMkL — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 11, 2021