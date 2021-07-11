Twitter reactions: Shimron Hetmyer stars in West Indies’ dominating win over Australia in 2nd T20I

In the second T20I at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in t Lucia, West Indies crushed Australia by 56 runs to go 2-0 up in the ongoing five-match series.

Windies batter Shimron Hetmyer was the main attraction as he punished Aussie bowlers all around the ground with a blistering 61 off just 36 deliveries. The left-handed attacking batsman smashed six boundaries, including four maximums, during his power-packed knock.

Hetmyer was well assisted by Dwayne Bravo, who scored unbeaten 47 off 34 balls to form a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Later, power-striker Andre Russell hammered unbeaten 24 from just eight balls to take Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies to a massive total of 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to reach 140, losing the contest by 56 runs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was the only major highlight in Australian batting. He scored 54 off 42 balls, including six boundaries.

Hayden Walsh was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, taking as many as three scalps for 29 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell bagged a couple of wickets for 22 runs in three overs.

“This is probably the best innings I’ve played in this format, and I really have to give credit to Dwayne (Bravo) for his support and guidance through the innings. I was given the freedom to bat deep into the innings, and everything worked out for us tonight,” said Hetmyer after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Huge congratulations to the West Indies. They win by 56 runs. All class. Outplayed us. Three to go though – come on Aussies! If anyone needs me I will be crying in the corner. 🙂 #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 11, 2021

Ian Bishop: "Instead of finding a finisher, Australia are being finished."#WIvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 11, 2021

Gayle picks up the final wicket and WI win by 56. Comprehensive. #AUSvWI — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 11, 2021

West Indies spinners this series Hayden Walsh: 8-52-6 (ER 6.50)

Fabian Allen: 7-46-2 (ER 6.57) 98/6 in 15 overs combined. 🔥#WIvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 11, 2021

Too good, and 2-0 up!@WindiesCricket bowl Australia out for 140 and win by 56 runs in Saint Lucia! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/tjgdNAtkEQ — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

Those players who opted out of the tour may feel a touch more secure of their places after that 24 hours.#WIvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 11, 2021

41-year-old Chris Gayle bowls out Australia in St Lucia 98 days before the T20 World Cup. Only six of today’s XI are likely to be there for the first game, with David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson to return. Still, plenty of warning bells. — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) July 11, 2021