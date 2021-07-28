Twitter Reactions: Smriti Mandhana’s blistering knock powers Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire

The Indian Women cricketers have continued impressing everyone with their remarkable performances in the ongoing inaugural season of the Hundred.

After Jemima Rodrigues‘ heroics, it was a time for opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who shined with the willow in the 8th match of the competition played between Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women.

Mandhana, who is representing Southern Brave in this season, lit up the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to help her side register a memorable victory.

While chasing 111, Mandhana carried her bat with a phenomenal 61 runs knock off 39 balls. She smashed five fours and three sixes during her match-winning effort to take her side over the finish line with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, Welsh Fire posted 110/7 on the scoreboard from their allotted 100 deliveries. Opener Hayley Matthews, with 33 off 20, was their top scorer in the match. All-rounder Georgia Hennessy made a valuable contribution of 23 runs off 24 balls to take her side beyond the mark of 100 runs.

For Southern Brave, Lauren Bell (2/19) and Amanda Wellington (2/19) picked up a couple of wickets each.

Brief scores:

Welsh Fire 110/7 in 100 balls (Hayley Matthews 33, Georgia Hennessy 23; Amanda Wellington 2/19, Lauren Bell 2/19) lost to Southern Brave 112/2 in 84 balls (Smriti Mandhana 61*; Nicole Harvey 1/23) by 8 wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Highest scores in Women's Hundred:-

92* – Jemimah Rodrigues

61* – Smriti Mandhana

60 – Jemimah Rodrigues

59 – Alice Capsey

56* – Dane van Niekerk

49* – Harmanpreet Kaur All the top-3 scores are by Indians.#TheHundred — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 27, 2021

🏏 @mandhana_smriti against Welsh Fire: 61 runs

39 balls

5 fours

3 sixes#TheHundred domination 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBXdrPgCt1 — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 27, 2021

Few batters can look as elegant as Smriti Mandhana when they're smashing the ball down the ground for 6. A terrific knock, a pleasure to see live 👏👏👏 #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/zySra1Xowr — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 27, 2021

Smriti Mandhana: Getting 110 runs, our bowlers and fielders were great…Lottie has been great as a head coach. She's been in touch with everyone throughout the last one month. When I came into the set-up, I already felt I knew all the girls#TheHundredpic.twitter.com/oYHi2XKRt8 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 27, 2021

. @mandhana_smriti notches up her first fifty in the @thehundred and helped her team win by 8 wickets.

Looking forward to her scoring big runs in the tournament 😎🔥 #heroes pic.twitter.com/P5KnvAPg5Q — IndianCricketHeroesIN (@ICHOfficial) July 27, 2021

#SmritiMandhana crediting the bowlers for the win is such a good thing. Not the first time she has done it, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. Turning into a very good leader Ms Mandhana. #TheHundred #CreditWhereItsDue #TeamBowler — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) July 27, 2021

What a knock from SMRITI MANDHANA 👏

61 RUNS IN 39 Ball's

Including 4 Fours And 3 Sixes.

Finished The Match With A 6⃣⚡#SmritiMandhana #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/j4T2h5C1h7 — Liam Livingstone Noticed 🤟 (@122mlongsix) July 27, 2021

Smriti Mandhana knows how to finish off in style 🥰😉#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/vLP4qowRkk — Honey bee (@BeeBaby_07) July 27, 2021

Smriti Chasing Mandhana – 61* runs from 39 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes while chasing 111 runs – she finished the match with a six. Well played, Smriti. pic.twitter.com/2cjdzj0ucQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 27, 2021

What a beauty of a innings by Smriti Mandhana — Amit Gorai (@Amit_g777) July 27, 2021