Twitter Reactions: Smriti Mandhana’s blistering knock powers Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Smriti Mandhana shined with the bat in Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave clash.

  • Mandhana played an unbeaten knock of 61 runs in the game.

Twitter Reactions: Smriti Mandhana’s blistering knock powers Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire
Smriti Mandhana steers Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

The Indian Women cricketers have continued impressing everyone with their remarkable performances in the ongoing inaugural season of the Hundred.

After Jemima Rodrigues‘ heroics, it was a time for opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who shined with the willow in the 8th match of the competition played between Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women.

Mandhana, who is representing Southern Brave in this season, lit up the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to help her side register a memorable victory.

While chasing 111, Mandhana carried her bat with a phenomenal 61 runs knock off 39 balls. She smashed five fours and three sixes during her match-winning effort to take her side over the finish line with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, Welsh Fire posted 110/7 on the scoreboard from their allotted 100 deliveries. Opener Hayley Matthews, with 33 off 20, was their top scorer in the match. All-rounder Georgia Hennessy made a valuable contribution of 23 runs off 24 balls to take her side beyond the mark of 100 runs.

For Southern Brave, Lauren Bell (2/19) and Amanda Wellington (2/19) picked up a couple of wickets each.

Brief scores:

Welsh Fire 110/7 in 100 balls (Hayley Matthews 33, Georgia Hennessy 23; Amanda Wellington 2/19, Lauren Bell 2/19) lost to Southern Brave 112/2 in 84 balls (Smriti Mandhana 61*; Nicole Harvey 1/23) by 8 wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Smriti Mandhana, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement