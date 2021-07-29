Twitter Reactions: Sri Lanka beat depleted India in 2nd T20I to draw level 1-1

  • Sri Lanka defeated India in second T20I by 4 wickets to level the series.

  • Dhananjaya de Silva won the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbeaten 40.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne (Pic Source: Twitter)
Low scoring matches often tend to end in a thrilling way and Wednesday’s encounter between Sri Lanka and India was no different. Till the time Indian spinners were into the attack, the game seemed to be out of the hands of Sri Lanka, but they made a strong come back in the last few overs to seal a win against the depleted Men in Blue.

India’s debutants – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Raj and Chetan Sakariya – failed to impress, more so with the bat. Also, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. seemed more bothered with the sluggish nature of the pitch, although there was some poor shot selection as well.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 40 not out off 34 balls while wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka smashed 36 off 31 deliveries to help the hosts in chasing the 133-run target with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Shikhar top-scored for India with a 42-ball 40 as the visitors posted 132 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Ruturaj scored 21 off 18 balls while Padikkal made a 23-ball 29.

Brief scores: India 132-5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 40; Akila Dananjaya 2/29) lost to Sri Lanka 133/6 in 19.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 40 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/30) by four wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

