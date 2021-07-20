Twitter reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi powers South Africa to a dazzling victory over Ireland in 1st T20I

South Africa defeated Ireland in the first T20I to take an early lead of 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series at The Village Ground in Dublin on Monday.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the chief architect behind the 33-runs victory as he shined with the ball, taking a four-wicket haul to demolish the Irish batting unit.

Chasing 166 to win, Ireland were restricted to 132/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shamsi finished with impressive figures of 4-0-27-4. Apart from Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and George Linde chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Only 4 Ireland players managed to score in double figures, with Harry Tector and Barry McCarthy reaching the 30-run mark. While Tector made 36 off 34 balls, McCarthy scored 30 from 25 deliveries.

Earlier, South Africa posted 165/7 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs. Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 39 runs from 30 balls, including two fours and as many sixes.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen also made valuable contributions to help their side reach a competitive total. Miller scored 28 off 21 balls, whereas Van der Dussen smashed 25 from 18 deliveries.

For the hosts, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers. He took a three-wicket haul for 39 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Most wickets by a South African in men's T20Is of an year:-

21 – Tabraiz Shamsi in 2021

17 – Lungi Ngidi in 2020

16 – Dale Steyn in 2009

16 – Imran Tahir in 2016 Shamsi is also the first South African with multiple four-wicket hauls in an year (has 4/25 v PAK earlier).#IREvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 19, 2021

⛔️RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 33 RUNS 🇿🇦 Tabraiz Shamsi continued his subline form, claiming 4/23 to lead the attack and reduce @cricketireland to 132/9 Lungi Ngidi and George Linde grabbed 2 wickets each as the #Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the series#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/fUoGe6GuBj — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 19, 2021

📝: MATCH REPORT Irish bowlers set platform, but Shamsi spins South Africa to win despite record partnership between McCarthy and Little. ➡️ https://t.co/OQuyN3sAZE#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 @CoinDCX | @ITWSports | @playing11app pic.twitter.com/xNfBNs8vQM — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 19, 2021

There is no stopping for Shamsi, Man of the series in West Indies and 4 wickets in the first T20 against Ireland – The dream form of the World number 1 T20 bowler continues. #IREvSA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 19, 2021

I see Tabraiz Shamsi has done his thing again. This guy is taking giant strides in limited overs Cricket. #IREvSA — Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 20, 2021

South Africa beat Ireland by 33 Run in first T-20 match. Ireland Chase 165 run but finished at 132/9.

Tabraiz Shamsi most successful bowler from South Africa 4/27.

Also he declared Man of the Match.#IREVSA pic.twitter.com/0gY1Cofe5F — Surinder (@navsurani) July 19, 2021