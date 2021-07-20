Twitter reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi powers South Africa to a dazzling victory over Ireland in 1st T20I

  • South Africa defeated Ireland in the first T20I on Monday.

  • Tabraiz Shamsi was named 'Player of the Match' for his impressive bowling.

South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa defeated Ireland in the first T20I to take an early lead of 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series at The Village Ground in Dublin on Monday.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the chief architect behind the 33-runs victory as he shined with the ball, taking a four-wicket haul to demolish the Irish batting unit.

Chasing 166 to win, Ireland were restricted to 132/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shamsi finished with impressive figures of 4-0-27-4. Apart from Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and George Linde chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Only 4 Ireland players managed to score in double figures, with Harry Tector and Barry McCarthy reaching the 30-run mark. While Tector made 36 off 34 balls, McCarthy scored 30 from 25 deliveries.

Earlier, South Africa posted 165/7 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs. Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 39 runs from 30 balls, including two fours and as many sixes.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen also made valuable contributions to help their side reach a competitive total. Miller scored 28 off 21 balls, whereas Van der Dussen smashed 25 from 18 deliveries.

For the hosts, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers. He took a three-wicket haul for 39 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

